Continental Football League: rebirth in tradition





Are you ready for more football? Come on next summer, that will be exactly. On September 3, the Reborn Continental Football League (COFL) appeared on social media and the posting of the competition returns to the field in 2026. The Continental Football League is back.

Forged in tradition. Built for the future.

Professional summer football returns in 2026.

Next week, unveiling the first big step in this trip, is going to be followed while we bring pro-caliber to bring football to new cities, new players and new pic.twitter.com/l7rvtxp14i – Continental Football League (@coflfootball) September 3, 2025 This morning the COFL made it officially with a press release, calling Mike Kelly as a commissioner. The competition is planning to use Kellys for 45 years of extensive football ecosystem experience, including the NCAA, Canadian Football League, National Football League, XFL, as well as player representation. Press release: Veteran coach and director Mike Kelly has been appointed as commissioner of the restored Continental Football League (COFL). With more than 45 years of experience in the NCAA, CFL, NFL, XFL and player representation, Kelly has been set to lead COFL to a new era. pic.twitter.com/nklsaln6ei – Continental Football League (@coflfootball) September 9, 2025 According to a statement in the press release, Kelly said Football was always about more than stadium lights and Sunday television about communities, opportunities and building a bridge for athletes that have been overlooked. He shared The Continental Football League was a daring idea when it was launched for the first time decades ago, and this reintroduction will honor that spirt while delivers a new path for players, coaches and fans throughout the country. We are planning to reach the communities that do not touch the NFL the type of athletes and develops them at the next level. In addition to announcing Kelly as a Commissioner for Competitions, important information was included to provide insight into her mission and vision. Cofls' head office is located in Wheeling, West Virginia. It is re-introduced as a modern, fans-oriented, fan ownership competition and a development-aa league for the NFL, with eight inaugural teams that launch nationwide. See also Exclusive interview Although the press release does not state more information with regard to the 2026 season, we gained access prior to today's announcement. In a Player 54 Podcast & Pro Football Newsroom Exclusive interview with Commissioner KellyWhere he shared that the COFL will play a regional schedule at the end of May, June and ends in July with a focus on building rivalry. Out of Conference opponents will only be confronted in the championship game. Among the eight inaugural teams is the Ohio Valley Ironmen. However, the remaining seven teams were not mentioned. The competition will start with try -outs in October. The COFL is also planning to use both regional and national concepts, referring to the original XFL approach of scheduling structure as a blueprint and inspiration. Kelly emphasized the dedicated community approach to the competitions, whether it is about involvement of coaches and players, building partnerships with local companies or access to fans with advisory councils, affordability and local property to name just a few. Namesake and history The Continental Football League (COFL) was mainly founded in 1965 and played until the 1969 season, in which dozens of teams were played in the United States and Canada. It stopped operations after the 1969 season because of teams that spread to other competitions. The competition contained countless alumni of the National Football League, as well as Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees: Ken Stabler, Doak Walker, Bill Walsh and Steve van Buren. What do you think of the COFL? Are you going to the Continental Football League? Let us know in the comments below, or take part in the conversation Disagreement!

