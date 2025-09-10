Sports
With 'Big Noon Kickoff' on the Horizon, how did Utah Football done it in early kick -offs
Salt Lake City Utah Football will experience a scoop as Power Four member on Saturday 20 September, when the Texas Tech team organizes in a competition with important implications of the conference.
On Monday, the Big 12-opener was selected to fill in the time slot “Big Noon Saturday” at 10.00 am MDT (12.00 hrs EDT) in what will be the very first game that was played so early in Rice-Eccles Stadium since Utah started competing in a Power Conference in 2011.
As such, the 'Big Noon Kickoff' morning show from Fox, who is a rival of ESPN's College Gameday, expects that he will officially announce a visit to the university that Saturday morning later this week.
(Maybe even College Gameday?)
The game will position Utah to have an excellent chance of viewing against a school that was completely out of season in the national spotlights for the money it has pumped into an attempt to win more competitions.
It will also contain Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the game broadcast, with Jenny Taft as the sideline reporter.
In short, it is Fox's top game of the day.
“We have no problem playing early in the day; just tell us what time the kick -off is and we will be there,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. “Our fans are great and will show the country of the Thuisveld advantage that Rice-Eccles Stadium is known for. Of course we have a large TV audience in that time slot, so that is a great lighting for our program.”
It is a great opportunity for Utah to show himself, especially when the Wheatingham team gets away with a victory to start playing the conference.
However, the announcement of the game time was not received with full celebration of the fan base on Monday.
Although Utahns love their university football, Saturday is often filled with many other activities, such as youth sports, which make it difficult for fans to attend early morning matches.
There is also a bit of belief that Utah plays better at night or at least the vibes of night games are different, which influences winning.
On a quick retrospective, many fans will remind of Night Games Against Oregon and USC and the environment that gave it dark as proof that it is difficult not to agree.
But have the dark or evening games, more specifically, gave an advantage to the UTES or is it just an atmosphere check? Let's jump in the numbers …
Since 2011, Utah has been playing 105 games at 5 p.m. or later and another 52 games that are played in the afternoon. Only nine games were played in the same time span before noon.
So what is the profit percentage?
- Morning: 88.9%
- Afternoon: 59.6%
- Evening: 63.8%
It is certainly a smaller sample size, but the morning has been much nicer for Utah in the last 15 seasons than the evening of the afternoon slots. Of those nine games, however, only three were played in the Rice-Eccles Stadium, playing one against an FCS school.
More specifically, UTAH has won 100% of his competitions (five) in the hour of 11 am and 75% of the competitions (four) in 10 hours.
Outside the Morning Time -Slot, the best times for Utah are over the years in the hour of 12:00, with a total win percentage of 80%in 10 games, followed by 6 pm (76.2%) in 21 games and 4 pm (71.4%) in seven games.
The worst time to play for Utah? That would be the hour of 1 p.m., with Utah only won 42.1% in 19 games, with the next hour from 3 p.m. or 9 p.m., with both time slots that only returned a profit rate of 50% in a combined six games. Apart from that, the hour of 5 p.m. (54.2%) has not been friendly in 24 games, nor has the hour from 8 p.m. (62.5%) in 48 races.
There are many more factors than the playing time that affects winning, but maybe there is something to play in the morning as opposed to afternoon or evening. If Wheatingham had it his way, he would play a game at 5 o'clock so that he doesn't have to wait all day.
Regardless of your favorite time slot, the university welcomes the most important chance, with Athletic Director Mark Harlan calling it a 'great opportunity'.
“Thanks to Fox and the Big 12 for giving this stage to strengthen our incredible football program and this great university,” said Harlan. “Our great fans will fierce their grills and they will simply mix some omelettes and pancakes on their tailgate menus. We are looking forward to a fantastic day on campus.”
So now get your breakfast menus planned and you may tell children that it is not their turn next Saturday because you are busy. Tell them that mathematics are your need to be in the rice eccles that day in the rice stadium.
The most important collection restaurants for this article were generated with the help of large language models and assessed by our editorial team. The article itself was only written by humans.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ksl.com/article/51372242/with-big-noon-kickoff-on-the-horizon-how-has-utah-football-fared-in-early-kickoffs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Highlights: Litton Das Stars while Bangladesh Hong Kong defeated by seven wickets
- The biggest review for job numbers is weakened by the market
- Mandelon accused the outlet on emails in Jeffrey Epstein
- How misunderstood research has shaped menopause treatment for 20 years
- “The Congress has sworn to insult him”: BJP on the video AI of the mother of the PM Modi; Blame “arrogance” by Rahul Gandhi | India News
- Jokowi volunteers refused that Prabowo is starting to get rid of “people close to Jokowi” in the office
- Callaburaji tremor: a light earthquake 2.3 degrees hits the ear – Decian Herald
- Charlie Kirk: former presidents Biden and Obama join inter-party tributes to Trump Ally | World News
- Bills Dt Ed Oliver Spotted in Walking Boot on Thursday
- FBI releases images of Charlie Kirk Shooting 'Person of Interest | BBC News
- President Trump, First Lady Mark 9/11 with a solemn wish never to forget – the White House
- Unified position on foreign policy, national security