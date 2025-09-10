



Sun Yingsha makes a winning start WTT champions Macao 2025 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEBE), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, continued his as a as a as a as a as a ashesian EASTIANTIs. Chinas Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong and Kuai Man went on to the round of 16. The tournament will continue tomorrow (September 11) with the remaining six round of 32 games, followed by the round of 16. In the ladies singles, Sun Yingsha faced Anna Hursey van Wales. Although Hursey succeeded in leveling the score on 1-1, Sun demonstrated her superior power to prevail 3-1 (11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 11-4). Kuai Man also provided a 3-1 victory (6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7) against Joo Cheonhui from Korea Republic. Chen Xingtong produced a commander version, defeated Lily Zhang of the US in straight games (11-1, 11-8, 11-6). Elsewhere, Wang Manyu went on to the round of 16 after her opponent, Cheng I-ching of Chinese Taipei, withdrew because of injury. In the men's Singles, Chinas Xiang Peng faced Patrick Franziska of Germany in a closely disputed game. The two players were tuned evenly and fought five games, with Franziska eventually 3-2 (10-12, 11-9, 11-9, 1-11, 12-10) to continue to the round of 16, while Xiang fell. Korea Republics Oh Junsung faced a strict test against Shunsuke Togami from Japan. After the score was bound to two games each (15-13, 2-11, 15-13, 9-11), the game was decided in a final game, where OH victory 11-9 conquered to continue. He will meet Lin Shidong in the next round. In another competition, Germanys Dang Qiu showed his skills to beat JHA of the US 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-6) and to make progress to the round of 16. The results of 10 September are as follows: Event Players Result Men's Singles Jonathan Groth (Denmark) vs Hiroto Shinozuka (Japan) 3-1 Shunsuke Togami (Japan) vs Oh Junsung (Korea Republic) 2-3 Lee Sang Su (Korea Republic) vs Thibault Poret (France) 0-3 Child JHHA (US) vs Dang Qiu (Germany) 0-3 Patrick Franziska (Germany) vs Xiang Peng (China) 3-2 Anders Lind (Denmark) vs Darko Jorgic (Slovenia) 3-1 Ladies Singles Kuai Man (China) vs Joo Cheonhui (Korea Republic) 3-1 Lily Zhang (US) vs Chen Xingtong (China) 0-3 Bernadette Szocs (Romania) vs Hana Goda (Egypt) 3-1 Sun Yingsha (China) vs Anna Hursey (Wales) 3-1 Huang Yi-Hua (Chinese Taipei) vs Hina Hayata (Japan) 0-3 Elizabeta Samara (Romania) vs Sugar Cane Harimoto (Japan) 0-3 Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) vs Wang Manyu (China) 0-3 Tomorrows (11 September) schedule will contain the remaining six round of 32 games. In the men's singles, Chinas Chen Yuanyu and Xue Fei will be confronted with Omar Assar of Egypt and Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan respectively, while Sweden Anton Kallberg takes on Korea Republics Jang Woojin. Chen Yi by China Kim Nayoung of Korea Republic plays in the ladies singles; Hong Kong, Chinas Doo Hi Kem will meet Minhyung Jee of Australia; And Britt Eerland of the Netherlands will fight against Ying Han van Germany for a place in the next round. The round of 16 games starts after the completion of the Tour of 32, including Macao, Chinas Zhu Yuling against Brazil Bruna Takahashi, Chinas Wang Chuqin against Denmark Jonathan Groth, and Chinas Wang Yidi against Puerto Ricos Adriana Diaz. Match schedule of September 11 Event Time Matchup Men's Singles – Tour of 32 11:00 Chen Yuanyu (China) vs Omar Assar (Egypt) Singles for Women – Tour of 32 11:35 AM Doo Hi Kem (Hong Kong, China) vs Minhyung Jee (Australia) Men's Singles – Tour of 32 12:10 Xue Fei (China) vs Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan) Singles for Women – Tour of 32 12:45 Britt Eerland (The Netherlands) vs Ying Han (Germany) Men's Singles – Tour of 32 13:20 Swedish (Swedish) vs Zuid -Korea. Singles for Women – Tour of 32 13:55 Chen Yi (China) vs Kim Nayeong (South Korea) Men's Singles – Tour of 16 18:30 Lin Yun-ju (Chinese Taipei) vs Simon Gauzy (France) Ladies Singles – Tour of 16 19:05 Adriana Diazpuerto Ricovs Wang Yidichina Men's Singles – Tour of 16 19:40 Jonathan Grothdimarkvs Wanging Ladies Singles – Tour of 16 20:15 Zhu Yulingmacao, Chinavs Bruna Takahashi Brazil Men's Singles – Tour of 16 20:50 Benedikt dudagermanyvs Thibault Poretfrance Members of the public and tourists can continue to buy tickets through the Maoyan Mobile App and Mini-Program. Each person can buy a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Access is required for all spectators of three and older, while children under three who cannot occupy a seat can enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Each adult may only bring one child with free access and the child must be accompanied at all times. The organizers remind the public and tourists to only buy tickets through authorized channels and advise strongly against resale tickets at bloated prices. Holders of tickets before September 11 can enter the location 60 minutes before the first game of each session. Those who have booked tickets in advance via the MacAuticket.com website or the mobile application can collect them on the title defenses service counter on the site from two hours before the first game of the day. To collect tickets, buyers must present their booking confirmation, the registered telephone number and a valid identification document. If a representative collects tickets on behalf of the buyer, he must present the booking confirmation, the registered telephone number, a copy of the buyers' identification document, an authorization letter and their own valid identification. 