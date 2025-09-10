



England versus South -Africa 1st T20i Match Today Live Score Streaming Online: After claiming a 2-1 win over hosts England in the one-day series, South Africa will want to continue with the Streak when they compete against each other in the first of three T20is in Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday.

South Africa called David Miller, Keshav Maharaj and Donovan Ferreira back to their T20 team, who wants to fill the holes. In the meantime, Bowling Allrounder Sam Curran was set up in England-Squadrons for the T20i series while he comes in for Opener Ben Duckett, who is equipped for the T20i-Been against the Proteas.

The inclusion of the all-rounders marks his first outing for England in 2025, with his most recent performance by White-Ball dates from November 2024 during the tour through the West India. The left-arm tempo-bowling all-rounders red-hot form has made him impossible to overlook, after he had sustained 365 runs and 21 wickets in 15 games of the current T20 explosion, England Premier Domestic T20 competition. Story continues under this advertisement Aiden Markram will lead South Africa, while Harry Brook continues to march his English troops in the T20i series. Here is everything you need to know for the first T-20 International between England and South Africa. England versus South -Africa T20i series Live streaming info When and where is the 1st England versus South Africa T20i played? The first England versus South Africa T20i is played in Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 10, Wednesday. Story continues under this advertisement What time does the 1st England versus South Africa T20i start? The first T20i of England versus South Africa starts at 11 p.m. What time will the pitch take place for the 1st England versus South Africa T20i? The throw for the first T20i between England and South Africa will be held at 10.30 p.m. Story continues under this advertisement Where do you look at the live broadcast of the 1st England versus South Africa T20i in India? The English US South Africa First T20i will be broadcast on television Sony Sports Network In India. Where do you look at the live stream of the 1st T20i between England and South Africa in India? The first T20i between England and South Africa is streamed live on the Sonylog And Ficode Apps and websites. Story continues under this advertisement Squadrons England team: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Butler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke, Luke. South Africa team: Aiden Markram (Captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Kagisa, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagiso, Kagis. Lizaad Williams.

