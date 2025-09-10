India vs United Arab Emirates Match Live Scorecard Online





Ind vs vae live cricket score: India will hunt for a big win to start the tournament. IND vs from live cricket score, 2nd T20i Asia Cup 2025 Updates: Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul helped India to blow the Vae away for only 57 runs, after which Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav brought them to the target on a little more than halfway through the powerplay. Kuldeep previously ended with four Wickets and Shivam Dube with three when the India's Bowlers Riot in Dubai ran in their first game of the 2025 Asia Cup. The VAE seemed to start well, but that has become a distant memory. Jasprit Bumrah and the strikes of Varun Chakravarthy helped India to take control of the powerplay before Kuldeep Yadav tore them over in their ninth. IND vs from Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: View here Story continues under this advertisement India previously won the throw in their opening match of the 2025 Asia Cup against the VAE, ending an extraordinary line of losing 15 throws in a row. Speculation around the role of Sanju Samson has ended in a positive memorandum for his fans – he keeps wickets and will probably hit the middle order with Shubman Gill -Slot at the top. India comes in the game after a long break of more than a month after the conclusion of the exciting five-test series in England. This will also be the first T20i of the party since 2 February. India versus United Arab Emirates Live Streaming: Look here India under Suryakumar Yadav is well completed in all departments. The mystery for them is where they will be in Sanju Samson with Shubman Gill named Vice-Captain and is expected to play. The first has been a regular opener for India since the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the format, but the recording of Gill may need some adjustments. India vs United Arab Emirates predicted playing XI: look here Scroll down for the live updates of the Asia Cup 2025 IND vs United Arab Emirates Match in Dubai Match endedAsia Cup, 2025 – Match 2 India 60/1 (4.3) US United Arab Emirates 57 (13.1) Match ended (Day – Match 2)

India defeated the United Arab Emirates with 9 Wickets Asia Cup 2025: Captain Suryakumar Yadav shows his aura (From left) Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha, the leader Rashid Khan and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav focus on the media during the unveiling of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, in Dubai. (Asian Cricket Council via PTI photo) Suryakumar Yadav, as leader of the Indian Cricket team, playfully raised a question that India is the “outright favorites” for an upcoming tournament. Although he used a standard clich that “nobody is a favorite” in the fast T20 format, the tone of the article suggests that India is indeed a dominant force. The team is described as well prepared, equipped and free of injury problems, with a strong recent record of only four losses in 22 games. The relaxed attitude of the captain and the willingness of the team reflect a calm confidence in their ability to perform well. (Read more of Sandip G) Stay informed of the latest sports news about cricket, football, chess and more. Catch all promotion with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth reporting of current competitions. Ie Online Media Services PVT LTD

