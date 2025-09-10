



Wake Forest, NC (WTVD) – A former Wake County High School director and the wife of a football coach who was seriously injured in a shooting ended in Wake Forest at the end of last month, said a city spokesperson on Tuesday. Ericka Lucas, 56, died on Tuesday at the injuries she sustained on August 29, only a few days after the community appeared a football match for Wake Forest High School in all blue to show support for the family. She was the wife of Reggie Lucas, the main football coach of Wake Forest High School, and was also the former director of Rolesville High School. Researchers said earlier that she was not the intended target and believed that she was touched by rifle fire intended for someone else in the 600 block of East Nelson Avenue. The police also said earlier that this was not a Drive-by-shoot. Stay informed of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News app “The WFPD expands its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ericka Lucas,” the department said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones in this difficult time.” Ericka Lucas was an old educator and hit the lives of many students during her career. One of her former students, who spoke with ABC11, remembered her lovingly. “She brought a whole new spirit and enthusiasm to the gym class as a young, naive high school student. So I have very cherished memories,” said the former student. Ericka Lucas then served as director of Rolesville High, and in 2014 she spoke with the mayor of Rolesville about how she asked the community to ensure that no student went hungry at her school, regardless of their situation at home. “I'm here for all the children,” she said at the time. “So, if I am here for all the children and I come across the whole spectrum of children, and try to ensure that everyone has what they need.” In another interview, she shone when she showed the mayor everything that her high school had to offer students. “Every day, every child, whatever it is needed, and once a ram, always a ram,” she said. Dexter Lamont Mills Wake County Detention Center On Tuesday afternoon, the Wake Forest Police Department Department Lamont Mills, 18, arrested in connection with the shooting. Mills, Van Wake Forest, and a 16-year-old Juvenile who was arrested on August 30, are each accused of murder. Wake Forest Police said the case continues to be investigated. Everyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police tipline on (919) 435-9610. You can stay anonymous. Mills is held without a band. It is planned to appear in front of a judge on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 WTVD TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc11.com/post/ericka-lucas-ex-rolesville-high-principal-wife-wake-forest-football-coach-dies-shooting-injuries/17782033/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos