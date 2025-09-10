NEW YORK Columbia Ladies Tennis Head Coach Ilene Weintraub CC'02 announced the additions to Lucas Gueymard Wayenburg and Marco Kroes to the coaching staff of the Lions prior to the 202526 season. The duo brings a rare mix of ATP Tour Coaching Experience, Collegiate Excellence and International Tennis Leadership.

The impact of Gueymard Wayenburg extends much further than the Pro Tour. In Columbia he coached Gayathri Krishnan to Ivy League Player of the Year Honors and Malak El Allami Northeast-Regional Rookie of the Year Honorsone of the strongest individual seasons in program history and helped several student athletes earlier and second team All-Iivy recognition. His efforts contributed directly to the National Ranking in 2025 of Columbia (#67), the highest under Ivy League programs in 2025.

“Last season, Lucas did fantastic work, especially in his work with our top two players, Malak and Gayathri,” Weintraub said. “He is a young, driven, emerging coach who is fully dedicated to player development and recruitment, and he brings an all-in mentality for every aspect of the job. His play background, collegial teaching experience, ATP coaching experience and upbringing in Frances in Frances and in the top of Europe are true Activa, both if we have the future.”

Gueymard Wayenburg, an innovator in performance analysis, integrates Gotta Tennis, an advanced video and data platform, in his coaching player development with usable, analysis-based feedback. He is also the founder and tournament director of the Rognac ITF Futures Tournament in France, an ATP-Point Awarding event that contributed to the launch of the career of emerging professionals throughout Europe.

Gueymard Wayenburg, a former NCAA Division I player, earned his MBA at Coastal Carolina University, where he competed as a top D1 player and a national ITA deserved ranking of #35 earned. He previously played at Mercer University and achieved All-Southern Conference subjessions in both Singles and Doubles in the #1 position.

Fluent in French and English, Gueymard Wayenburg offers a worldwide tennis perspective, elite technical insight and a ruthless passion for player development.

Kroes joins the ladies' staff after he helped the Columbia men's tennis program in his second consecutive Elite Eight -appearance and the Ivy League Championship 2025 as the Columbia Hen's Tennis Assistant Coach. Kroes worked directly with Junior Michael Zheng to prepare him for winning the NCAA Singles Championship 2025.

Kroes came to Columbia after a successful career as a professional coach on the ATP tour. Kroes is the first Olympic coach in the world who works for two countries at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo while he coached both the Netherlands and Belgium.

As a traveling ATP tour coach, Kroes accompanied top players, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof. Tsitsipas has reached an ATP singles career-high ranking of No. 3 in the world, while Bopanna and Koolhof reached Each ATP Doubles career-high rankings of number 1 in the world.

During his career, Kroes coached players to sixteen ATP Challenger Tour titles, 15 ATP World Tour Doubles Finals and 6 ATP World Tour Championships. Below Van Kroes Koolhof conquered the Doubles title at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2020 and Koolhof and Nikola Mektic were finalists at the US Open 2020. The duo won the 2020 ATP final and ended the year number 3 in the double race. He trained players at the highest level of the sport, including Wimbledon, Roland Garros, the US Open and the Australian Open.

“Marco is an incredibly expert and capable coach with a tennis -IQ that is outside the charts,” said Weintraub. “It is no surprise that he coached players in victories with all four Grand Slams. After his expertise, Marco's positivity, energy and enthusiasm are contagious, and we are very happy that he connects our program as our second assistant.”

