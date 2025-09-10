



Minneapolis – Two of the biggest brands in the sport of college hockey, the University of Minnesota and CCM, have agreed to an improved partnership that now comprises uniforms, making CCM hockey the official supplier on the ice of GOPHERS men and women's hockey. Two of the biggest brands in the sport of college hockey, the University of Minnesota and CCM, have agreed to an improved partnership that now comprises uniforms, making CCM hockey the official supplier on the ice of GOPHERS men and women's hockey. “We are enthusiastic to strengthen our collaboration with CCM with our New Jersey agreement”, Deputy Director Tom McGinnis said. “We appreciate their support for the tradition of the hockey programs for men and women and try to build on this partnership while we continue.” After a long-term collaboration with CCM for hockey equipment, the chestnut brown and gold expanded the deal to cover game jerseys, to practice sweaters and socks on the way to the 2025-26 campaign. “CCM is proud to increase our partnership with an excellent hockey organization such as the University of Minnesota,” said Robert Zaring, Vice -President Marketing at CCM. “We are committed to supporting these exceptional athletes in their hockey career by offering them top equipment and uniforms. We are enthusiastic about what the future has in store for this continuous collaboration with the Golden Gophers of Minnesota.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtpdw_aux_8 The uniforms for both men's and women's programs will contain CCM's Ultra Flexlite fabric that add stretch for an improved motion range and made of a heavy fabric with a soft sliding finish that helps to secure protective equipment. They also have a shoulder juice with double layer, a double layer bet that strengthens the forearm and elbow, and a melted sleeve for extra durability in a vulnerable area. The socks are made of a spandex material that increases the comfort and the fit because of the stretch -card shape with an added resistant panel. Minnesota will have replica options available for all three styles of Herenjerseys via the Golden Gophers Fan Shop. A limited inventory of authentic sweaters will be available later this fall in 3M Arena in Mariucci and online via the Golden Gophers fan store as long as the stock last. Replica white sweaters for the Minnesota women will be available this fall at Gameday in Ridder Arena.

