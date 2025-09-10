



Report by: Marvin Wittschen, camp organizer From July 26 to August 2, the quiet village of Rothmannsthal in Beieren, Germany, became the meeting point for 34 young people 17 from Germany and 17 from France between 13 and 17 years old. They came for a week of balloon, adventure and intercultural exchange. The Ballon Youth Camp has been held annually for more than 20 years, alternating Germany and France, and welcomes participants from all backgrounds. The aim is to offer rich opportunities for shared experiences in different cultures and at the same time to offer practical insight into the world of hot air balloon fades. Cooking together: making pizzas a tasty evening activity by hand. Although the summer weather was often restless, the group completed three flights with the help of four ball wages. Launches at sunrise and sunset offered calm conditions and spectacular views, with the early morning climbs that reveal the Franconian countryside and frequent deer observations. Each participant flew at least once, and many twice, and experienced both the practical aspects of serving a balloon and the unique feeling of freedom that ballooning offers. Teamwork: Setting up the basket together before you start If it is not in the air, the program contained city visits on Bamberg and Coburg, a canot tour, a climbing park and a visit to the swimming pool. At the accommodation, table tennis became the hub for spontaneous tournaments and friendly rivalry. Canotour: German and French participants paddling as a team. Climbing Park: taking the high ropes together and have fun outside the home. The week was opened with a practical introduction to ballooning, covering equipment, procedures and safety. Later theory sessions about meteorology deepened the participants insight into weather and flight planning. Language animation sessions encouraged participants to develop communication skills, overcome language barriers and build trust in the use of a different language in daily situations. Separately, mixed room allocations and balloon teams helped to create new friendships and promote teamwork between nationalities. Safety briefing: A pilot explains how the equipment works and where he should keep in mind. The first time Flyers received a personal certificate for their first flight. Their flight was also characterized by the release of helium balloons with their names in the summer sky a symbolic celebration of their entry into ballooning. The camp was organized by and fully supplied by a dedicated team of ten volunteers from both countries, where on behalf of their national organizations the Luftsportjugend of the DAEC in Germany and the Fdration Franaise Darostation in France in France. Without their dedication, such an event would not be possible. The Franco-German Youth Office (FGYO) provided essential financing, with extra support from the Fai Ballonon Commission (CIA), and various balloon clubs made their balloons generously available for free.

Balloon inflation: Prepare the balloon for an evening launch. In the fall, a second FGYO Ballon Youth Camp takes place for younger participants aged 7 to 13, by continuing the mission to bring young people from both sides of the Rhine together to share unforgettable experiences in and around ballooning and perhaps inspire the next generation of balloonists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fai.org/news/franco-german-youth-office-balloon-youth-camp-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos