Sixteen -year -old Fawzia (a pseudonym) writes to the Guardian from her house in Afghanistan. It is her home and also her prison. Nowadays she doesn't leave it much behind.
But she does have a bat and a ball, and spends her days with her four sisters in the small garden and the courtyard of her house. Sometimes, when the Taliban is outside on the street, they train in the basement, so that nobody can hear the sound of young women pleasure.
My only happiness is this, she says, and my only hope and dream is to play international cricket. It doesn't matter if I play as a free player in a competition or as part of the Afghanistan ladies team, my only true wish is to play on an international field. That brings me the greatest joy. But at the moment there is no chance for me.
We do not feel safe in Afghanistan because the Taliban could find us at any time. I feel hopeless about the Afghan government and the cricket board, because no matter how much we try to find a way, there seems to be none.
Since Afghanistan was returned to the Taliban just over four years ago, women's rights have disappeared. There is no cricket for girls in fact no sport at all. There is no high school, no university, no dancing, almost no work. Beauty salons were closed last year, clandestine beauty salons that got stuck this year. Women are no longer allowed to walk in a park alone, they cannot sing in public or sing them through an open window. They can't go to the gym. They cannot train as a midwife or doctor, but nor can they be treated by a man. They may not talk loudly, they may not take a taxi without an escort, they may not stand by a window and see how the forbidden streets pass.
They are not allowed to make an eye contact with a man who is not a family member, they must completely cover themselves when they leave the house. Reports from the recent earthquake in Kunar and Nangarhar suggest that some women have been left untreated by rescue workers because of the Talibans -ruling about contact between non -related men and women. UN women estimates that obstacles for Afghan women who receive healthcare can increase mother mortality by more than 50% by more than 50%.
It is very difficult, says Fawzia. Girls in other countries have all their rights in the field of education and sport, but we can do nothing. Every day goes by and our lives stays the same.
After the Taliban had returned, members of the budding Afghan cricket team were evacuated for the amazing efforts of Dr. Catherine Ordway, Emma Staples and Mel Jones who won the MCCS Spirit of Cricket Award in April for their work in bringing the young women and their families to Australia. Jones and Staples have also set up our future” A charity that works to support the game, mental and physical needs of the young refugees and has contributed to organizing a T20 exhibition match against a cricket without borders XI in January on behalf of the outgoing cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley. It was the first time that the young refugees had played together in a team since they left Afghanistan.
And soon the women will tour again. They have to fly to India for the Womens World Cup, which starts at the end of this month, to watch some games and play some friendly matches. A tap into the international cricket council trade, after their positive snail-like efforts to support the team in exile.
Although the ICC De Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has continued to support and fully finances against their own constitution part of the criteria for the entire membership, having women's team and pathway structures that they hesitate to support an Afghan women's team, that approval by the ACB or an Excile refugee team. Finally there was movement in April, when the ICC announced a task force to support displaced players, a dedicated fund and a powerful program program that offered advanced coaching.
Ordway says that these measures still have to be felt on the ground. It is the minimum that they could possibly offer, she says. It took far too long and so far is far too much right. Compare the ICCS efforts with FIFA, who have assigned 17 employees to support the Afghan football team of the ladies and performed three training camps, it is not enough, but it is a start.
Afghan female athletes in Afghanistan want the world to know that they exist and that their voices are being heard. Those forced to leave their country are looking for formal recognition, at least to play as a displaced/refugee team. They are looking for support for training, have talent identification and selection camps in which Afghan women from all over the world are involved, and to play in real competitions, not just friendly matches. Imagine that the Afghan sports federations were obliged to hand over half of their financing for their displaced women's and girl teams.
Back in Afghanistan, Fawzia tells about playing cricket at school as if she were an older woman who was back on her childhood. It was very nice then. We had two teams, almost 74 people half in one team and half to the other. At that moment we could play photos as we wanted and we enjoyed a lot. But now we can't play photos for free or talk loudly because the Taliban might hear us. I always pray that no one ever has to lead a life like mine.
