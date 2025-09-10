Hello and welcome to Golden Nuggets! In this weekly writing we do our best to cover all things that Cal, Berkeley, Bearkeley, UC Berkeley, University of Cal Berkeley, University of Berkeley at Cal, Berkeleyinspire and California Berkeley University and California Berkeley University that happened last week! Let's bury!

Somehow this slid through the cracks, but a team from UC Berkeley created Hitter, a humanoid robot that plays table tennis. The name is well, it could have been better, but you know what, take it well. View it in action below.

Although pretty cool, I feel that there was probably an easier way to find someone interested in playing table tennis. You can read more about the robot, the underlying technology, And more here. What will robots then do, play beer pong?

About a week ago, Cal Football debuted a new TV series TV ~ 30 minutes at 5:30 pm, in Cal Football that was broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area. If you've missed it, you can View it on YouTube and enjoy a coach of a class of coach Wilcox. And if you read this on Wednesday, catch it at 5:30 pm tonight (or put your DVR like I did.) I noticed that it was broadcast a few times, you can probably view an overview.

Larry Biel from ABC7 and Mike Pawlawski break down the tape so that you don't sound crazy wrong jarons name. View the full breakdown here.

Listen, back in the swing of the football season can be difficult. It sneaks in and thinks it gets lost on the edges, such as the missing R in California of a student -road action prior to the game. Read more about it in this SFGATE piece.

Cal -Honkball coach Mike Neu was on the retired podcast this week about his career journey, building the culture of the CAL -Honkbalteam, recruitment in the zero era, and much more. Listen here when you are on Apple PodcastOr search side retired podcast.

Ron Rivera continued his campaign to fill every chair in a memorial stage and to go through the streets last week to give tickets in the city, stops around the campus on the Berkeley Fire Department. But of course we all know that Ron is a BFD in heart and soul.

Probably acknowledged that the mood has shifted in Strawberry Canyon, the city of Berkeley decided to stand in line and to pull in the same direction as everyone else. They have put together this very useful guide About how you can come to the competitions this season, communicate early and in the front about what is open, when and where! Catch yours on the 51B this weekend of Rockridge Bart!

The eternal second-year-olds will be 84 this month (Happy Birthday Big Bear!) And celebrates with Oskis B-Day Bear-a-Thon in 5 days! This fundraising wants to help students at Berkeley flourish and belong, and offers access to basic needs, mentorship, stock market, wellness and more. Read more and consider donating here.

Thanks to Tiktoker @pual.yoseph for recording UC Berkeley Chemie -Professor Alexis Shusterman sings with her CAL students About atoms and how they form bonds. From what I collect online, this is more than probably Chem 3a, so a compliment for Dr. Shusterman for trying to make the content more attractive and understandable. I would probably have still failed, but that is a matter of purely between me and the Devils Science.

We had a mess of schedule releases last week. The ACC scheme for men's basketball fell yesterday. Remarkable home games are Duke and North Carolina in Back -To Back Games during the winter break. Catch the full schedule here. Rugby fell earlier in the week and You can see it here. Men's tennis waste schedule also decreased here.

In a new research paper that you abused about 1,365 times on FOX News, a Berkeley economists team discovered that Total effective tax rates paid by the 400 richest Americans have fallen considerably to the point that many now pay a smaller percentage of income tax than the average American. Listen, it is probably bad for society, but I would not be so angry if part of that money would be in the Cal Athletic Fund.

Bob Melvin and De Giants are three games of more than .500 and 7-3 in their last 10 games while trying to chase the Padres (5 games ahead) and Dodgers (7 games ahead))

Andrew Vaughn and the Bewers are 5-5 in their last 10 are at 89-57 with a 6.5 match ahead of the Cubs. Vaughn was 4/5 with a Double and an RBI on Sunday and is still becoming a cool .308 since he was traded earlier this year.

Twenty-seven pro bears were As players or coaches on Active NFL selection to start the season with 19 as active NFL players, 4 on practice quads and 4 on coaching staff.

Jake Tanges Lead the highlights This week he went in the game after George Kittle scored the winning TD to lift the Niners over the Seahawks. Cam Bynum Keep dancing. And Practicing more than 10 years of movements. Jaylinn Hawkins and Craig Woodson started safety on the Patriots with Hawkins catches a tip drill int. Keenan Allen just had one Non-defective Quarterback. Aaron Rodgers got Back are mojo against the jets. And Desean Jackson got his First victory as head coach of Delaware is.

Alex Morgan Had her sweater retired through the San Diego golf Last week. The athletics too Profiled her entrepreneurial side.

