Four white ferns are in line to make their ICC World Cricket World Cup debut next month after they have been mentioned in Nieuw -Zeeland team for the Tournaments 2025 edition.

Central Hinds Flora Devonshire, Otago Sparks Polly Inglis and Bella James, and Auckland Hearts Bree Illing have earned their first World Cup call for this year organized tournament by India and Sri Lanka.

The 15-person team was revealed today by former White Ferns World Cup winning captain Emily Drumm, organized during an event at Epsom Girls Grammar School, the former school of Illing and Maddy Green.

Sophie Devine will be the Kant Captain in what her last outing in the White Ferns ODI shirt will be, after announcing her retirement of the size at the end of the tournament earlier this year.

The quartet of new faces has all made their international debut in the past number and recently started a tour through England in June and July at Onethenew Zeeland.

Left-Arm Zeeman Illing burst into the international scene that four Wickets claimed in March in her debut series against Sri Lanka, and the 21-year-old continued her form against England A-claimed most wickets in the 50-over series and the teams best figures from four to 64.

Right-handed battleman James made her ODI debut against Australia last December after having consistently produced strong domestic performances for the Otago Sparks and helped them to claim back-to-back hallyburtjohnstone (HBJ) Shield titles.

The 26-year-old finished as New Zealand as well as the second highest run scorer in the 50-over series against England, only five points shy for white fern opener Georgia Plimmer.

James Otago teammate Inglis will add substance to batting -ranks of new -zeelands and offer extra support for regular Wicketkeeper Izzy -Tikt.

Inglis was one of the best Run scorers during the HBJ Shield and played an important knock (86) in the Sparks Grand Final Victory.

Left arm Running Allrounder Devonshire confirmed her one-day references with Bal and BAT in the last domestic summer-the 21-year-old 18 wickets on 17.5 during the HBJ-Schild, including a career-best five to 22, while gathering 266 points, and scores of 73* and 72.

Devonshires Inclusion means that there is no room for Fran Jonas, while Lauren Down, Molly Penfold and Hannah Rowe also miss after it in the recent home summer.

In addition to the newcomers, the team will be anchored by Devine (152 ODIs) and Suzie Bates (171 ODIs) who attend their fifth world cup one day; Lea Tahuhu (97 Odis) attended her fourth, and Maddy Green (81 Odis) and Melie Kerr (77 ODIs) attended their third.

White Ferns ICC Ladies Cricket World Cup 2025 Squad

Sophie Devine (C)Wellington Blaze

Suzie BatesOtago Sparks

Eden CarsonOtago Sparks

Flora Devonshire*Central hinds

Izzy BlikAuckland Hearts

Maddy GreenAuckland Hearts

Brooke HallidayAuckland Hearts

Bree Illing* Auckland Hearts

Polly Inglis* Otago Sparks

Bella James*Otago Sparks

Jess KerrWellington Blaze

Melie KerrWellington Blaze

Rosemary Mair Central hinds

Georgia Plimmer Wellington Blaze

Tahuhu Canterbury Magicians

*Maiden Senior World Cup Selection

In addition to the four players who attend their first Senior ICC event, Eden Carson and Gaze will also attend their first 50-over World Cup.

White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer greeted the selected players.

A huge congratulations to all 15 players mentioned to represent new Zeeland at this World Cup, Sawyer said.

ID would like to recognize the four players who take place for their first world cup – they all deserved this opportunity and I am enthusiastic to see what impact they can have on the tournament.

I am really happy with the team's balance. I think we have the right mix to tackle what comes across in terms of circumstances and opposition.

Sawyer said it wasn't a simple team to choose.

It is never easy if you have several players who penetrate the same place and that of course caused a number of difficult selection calls.

It was a difficult decision like Fran to leave out, like Fran. We know that Fran is a quality player and at the age of 21 we believe that she still has her best years for her. “

Sawyer outlined the skills that the First-Timers of the World Cup offered.

Bree puts battle people under pressure with her swing early and has a great skill with the new ball.

Hair and flora have shown that they can consistently bring the stumps into play, which will be effective in the circumstances that are confronted.

Floras received an attacking mind and skills with the bat, which is valuable in the order.

Bellas a versatile fittings that can touch 360 degrees around the ground and hit in most places in the line -up.

Polly gives us another option with the gloves in the team, and she has great grit and determination, those qualities that will be important in difficult circumstances.

Sawyer said the white ferns were ready for this world cup as they will ever be.

I can honestly say that in the four world events that I have been part of this group, we have ever been the best prepared Weve.

Having no international cricket in our agenda since April has given us the opportunity to work very hard on our physical skills in particular, that is something that could be the difference in India.

The team leaves for the VAE on September 13 for a pre-tournament camp with two unofficial warm-up matches against England.

All ICC Ladies Cricket World Cup 2025 matches are broadcast live on Sky Sport Nieuw -Zeeland.

Live scoring will be available atnzc.nzand the NZC app.

White Ferns ICC Ladies Cricket World Cup 2025 Scheme – NZST

Warming -Up 1 v India A – Bengaluru – 25 September – 4 p.m.

Warming – Up 2 V India – Bengaluru – 27 – 9:30 pm Match 1 V Australia – Indore- October 1 – 10.30 pm

Match 2 V South – Africa – Indore- 6 – 10.30 pm

Match 3 V Bangladesh – Guwahati 10 – 10.30 pm

Match 4 V Sri Lanka – Colombo – 14 – 10.30 am October

Match 5 V Pakistan – Colombo – 18 – 10.30 am October

Match 6 V India – Navi Mumbai- 23 – 10.30 p.m.

Match 7 V England – Vizag- 26 – 6.30 pm October Semi -Final 1 – Guwahati/Colombo – 29 – 10.30 pm October

Semi -Final 2 – Navi Mumbai – 30 – 10.30 am

Final – Colombo/Navi Mumbai – November 2 – 10.30 pm