Sports
Golden Night Under The Lights Ahead in Berkeley
To Sermeno/KLC photos
Golden Bears host Gophers on Saturday evening in “Gold Out” in California Memorial Stadium.
Golden Bears Host Gold Out match against Golden Gophers Saturday evening
The California football team organizes on Saturday evening in a stadium “Gold Out” Minnesota under the Lights in California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears and the Golden Gophers start at 7:30 PM PT with the game that is broadcast live on ESPN.
Saturday Line -Up
Location:California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California.
Time:19:30 pt
Watch (ESPN):Dave Flemming (PXP), Brock Osweiler (Analyst), Stormy Buonantony (Sideline Reporter)
Cal Bears Sports Network:810 AM
Justin Allegri (Play-by-Play), Mike Pawlawski (analyst), Ben Ross (Sideline Reporter); SiriusXM Ch. 81 or SXM app, the Varsity -App
Feel golden
-California brings a two-game extraction streak against Minnesota in this weekend's matchup between the two programs, after recently defeated the Golden Gophers 35-21 in Minneapolis on September 19, 2009.
– The last time that Minnesota Berkeley visited was 19 years ago on September 9, 2006, when the Golden Bears claimed a 42-17 victory.
-Cal has a 4-2 all time benefit from the Gophers, with also victories in 1951 and 1952, but falls to Minnesota in 1964 and 1987.
– CAL is in eighth place in the nation that participated in his last match against Minnesota in 2009 and jumped to a national ranking national ranking after the winning performance in the game. Jahvid best bound the school record with five hasty touchdowns and was arranged as the leading Heisman candidate of ESPN after his record day against the Gophers.
CAL …
– started for the second consecutive year with season 2-0. This week De Beren will replicate their 3-0 last season.
– Held his opponent without a touchdown for the first time in almost four years during the 35-3 victory over Texas Southern last Saturday. The last time was in a 26-3 victory against Colorado on October 23, 2021.
– only yielded 194 meters of total attack in his match against the Tigers, which was also the least since he gave 104 Yards in the same victory over Colorado in 2021.
– is in the first place in the ACC and 13th National in hasty defense, because they have only allowed 117 hurrying by opponents.
– is one of the 48 teams National and only two teams in the ACC to have scored this season during every trip to the Redzone. Seven from Cal's nine trips to the Redzone have resulted in touchdowns.
– has only allowed one bag this season, good for the second best in the ACC and tires for a number 13 ranking.
Hezekiah Hunting
– DB Hizkiah Masses This season has included interceptions in both CAL games. He leads the ACC in interceptions and ties for the second national. Masses are also defended above the nation with 6.
– Masses took TSU at the end of the second quarter and returned 28 meters to get the bear attack back on the field. It was his fifth career -under -creation and second at Cal.
– He returned a interception of the fourth quarter in his debut for the bears.
Rumblin 'Raphael
– RB Kendrick Raphael Had a career game in his debut in Cal against Texas Southern, a total of a career-high 122 Hurry yards on 17 Carry's (7.2 AVG), including a hasty TD what his first was like a bear and fifth general. It was his first career 100+ hasty garden competition.
– Raphael leads the bears in hasty yards this season with 159 total yards on the ground, good for 6.1 average yards per Carry. He is in fifth place in the ACC in hasty yards.
– Raphael moved to Cal this season After spending two years in NC State, where he put together 734 Hurden Recruit and four touchdown wears more than 23 games played. He was the third leading Rusher van de Wolfpack, on average 5.4 yards per carry.
– The Bears scored three hasten TDs in their victory over Texas Southern. Transfer RB LJ Johnson Jr. Also scored his first TD like a bear on a 12-Yd Run vs. TSU and QB Jaron-Keawei's Fast A one-yard running TD added, his first of the season.
Sagapolutele sets new career heights in the home debut
– Real first -year QB Jaron-Keawei's Fast For a career-high 259 Yards, on 27-out-38, threw pass in his home debut in California Memorial Stadium against TSU last Saturday and landed a QB rating of 124.81.
– He scored his first hasty TD of the season on a QB -Sneak in the second quarter against the Tigers.
-Sagapolutele Zwarden in his collegial debut in Oregon State the week before and ended 20-out-30 (66.7%) for 234 yards pass with 3 TDs, no interceptions and no bags taken.
– Sagapolutele achieved various players of the week after week 1 and took Acc
-Sagapolutele became Cal's first True-Freshman signal caller to win a season opener in Cal's 34-15 victory in Corvallis. He completed the first nine fitting attempts of his collegial career and in his first two discs was 6-of-6 for 125 yards with two TDs.
– He is only the second real first -year student who was proclaimed the starting quarterback of the Bears for a season opener since Jared Goff arrived in Berkeley in 2013, on his way to becoming the number 1 general NFL concept choice in 2016.
Defensive domination
– Redshirt-Freshman LB Luke Ferrelli recorded a game-high 11 tackles in his second career match against TSU. He leads the bears in total tackles this season (16.0) and is in 10th place in the ACC.
– Redshirt-Junior DB Isaiah Crosby Set a new career-high nine tackles for the second consecutive week after placing a then best six tackles in Oregon State the week before. He has a total of 15.0 tackles a season, which ranks him in the top 20 in the conference.
– Junior Transfer OLB TJ Bush Jr. recorded his first bag (-10 yds) as a bear against TSU. At Liberty in 2024 he led the team with 5.5 bags to earn a selection of the second team All-Conference USA.
– Junior LB CADE ULUAVE De Beren in TFL leads this season with 3.0 for a loss of seven meters. He was one of the five CAL players who record a QB hasty next to TSU Zae Smith” Jayden Wayne” Chris Victor And Stanley Saole-Mckenzie.
– Senior DB Brent Austin and Redshirt-Junior DB Cam Sidney Each registered a pass against the Tigers.
Special teams have a serious impact
– Senior WR Jacob de Jesus is in fourth place in the ACC with an average of 26.0 average in Kick Return Yards and is sixth in the conference with an average of 16.7 point returns. He added 61 Yards to six receptions, including the longest catch of the night with a 27-YD handle against TSU.
– The Jesus is in fifth place National and Second in the ACC in All-Purph Yards with 342.
– Cal pulled a successful fake point against the Tigers, with Redshirt-Senior DL TJ Bollers Nine meters walk for a first down. The last time Cal was successful for a first down on a fake point game was November 25, 2023 during Cal's 33-7 victory over UCLA.
Post posted
Follow the bears on X (for the coverage of Cal Football.@Calfootball“@Calfootballpr) and Instagram (@cal_football).
