



One of the sisters of Brooks spilled the tea in the dating life of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Grace Ann further claimed Wednesday that her older sister is based on Tennis Pro Carlos Alcaraz. The rumors are true, the “Love Thy WIJL” star, 25, told e! News At Raising Canes New York Fashion Week Show. Dating is such a loose term, but I do know that he is the man of the hour. Grace Ann continued with Gush that the new husband of Brooks is 'such a sweetheart', but has not yet been able to meet him. “I love,” she said, adding that the US Open Champ 2025 met its other two sisters, Mary Holland closer and Sarah Jane. Brooks goes further with a tennis prospective, her sister confirmed. Annie Wermiel/NY Post The model is reportedly casually open winner Carlos Alcaraz. Getty images Page six contacted Brooks and Alcaraz's representatives for comment, but did not immediately hear again. Grace Ann's candid confession comes after she teased her big sister with a different tennis star. She said exclusively “Page six radio” in August that the name of Brooks “rhymes with winner”, leading co-host Danny Murphy to speculate whether she was Hint that it was Jannik Sinner. Brooks, however, quickly closed the chatter and told Grace Ann at the time, stop talking! I'm going to hit you when we get home. Grace Ann Kinderly spilled the tea during a New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday. Getty images Brooks was previously linked to Jannik Sinner, also seen here. Getty images <br /> The Dekmeisje was then Put on the spot “Jimmy Kimmel Live” When the late-night host asked her to clarify: “Are you going out with the Italian tennis superster Jannik Sinner?” “Is this an interrogation? I'm so scared now,” Brooks replied. Then she added that Jimmy Kimmel Stephen should ask jacket, who was sitting next to her, “which competition” they attended. 'I don't think [Sinner] Played in it, “said the reality star.” You are close by, you are warm. ' Brooks was in the front row for Alcaraz and Arthur Rinder Knech US Open Match on August 31. Stay a step forward with all the exclusive tea on your favorite reality TV stars! Register for Virtual Reali-Tea with Danny and Evan, our must-read newsletter! Thank you for registering! Brooks, however, hinted about “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that the person with whom she was dating in the US Open Match that she attended, noted: “I don't think I think I think [Sinner] played in that. ” GC images Brooks is only on the market after her split of boyfriend Gleb Savchenko earlier this year. Brooksnader/Instagram The love life of the beauty born in Louisiana has achieved the headlines and has recently been a storyline in her Hulu show. In April, Brooks had a messy apart with her former “Dancing with the Stars” Pro, Gleb Savchenko, after a steaming on-again, off-again romance. It was then revealed on “Love your closer” that Savchenko, 41, reportedly cheated the model and had three behind her back. He has, however, denied those claims persistently. Before dating Savchenko, Brooks was married to Billy Haure. She and the investor of real estate split in 2024 and their divorce was completed this year.

