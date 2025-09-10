Table Tennis brings the heat to BC 55-Plus games in Nanaimo





Athletes from all over the province are competition in the centenary building of Beban Park

The paddling of rackets echoed by Nanaimo's Centennial building of Beban Park, while athletes from the entire province were confronted to earn gold in table tennis on the BC 55-Plus games. Table tennis runs on Wednesday to Saturday 10-13 September, with singles, double and mixed. Alexei Karaeve van Beaverdell is one of the players who compete, with the aim of taking gold home after scoring silver in last year's matches. “I play in three different games here, singles, Doubles and mixed, I want to win at least one gold …” said Karaeve. “I like it, I've been playing for a long time, maybe 10 years, more than 10 years.” Regardless of how well he is doing, Karaeve said he is planning to play again at next year's matches in Kamloops. As far as Nanimo is concerned, Karaeve said that everything is perfect. “You did very well here, 10 out of 10.” Domenico Baterna, from Victoria, also went to court and won his first game on Wednesday 17-15 in the final determining round, a score that he said is “too close”. “I'm old, so I have to move,” said Baterna. “It's fun and it's an exercise, so it's perfect.” Baterna, a member of the Victoria Table Tennis Club, said that the 55-plus games give him the opportunity to compete against his own age group, while many other games link him to younger opponents. “So you play with about 16-[year-old] Guy who is quickly as hell … “he said.” In addition to the techniques, they are simply faster than you. “ A complete schedule of the table tennis competitions can be found online at http://docs.google.com/document/d/1_i-y0zacnnnnnnnnnnnn7fovibibyim9uqowxavibt3c32vbyloqa/edit?tab=t.00.

