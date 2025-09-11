



Buckknell (2-2) at no. 17 Penn State (2-1)

When: Friday 12 September 6 pm

Where: The Penn State Field Hockey Complex University Park, PA.

Streaming: Big+

Live statistics: gopsusports.com Buckknell (2-2) at Delaware (0-3)

When: Sunday, September 14, 1 p.m.

Where: Fred P. Rullo Stadium Newark, del.

Streaming: YouTube

Live statistics: Bluehens.com About Buckknell The Bizon opened its home schedule from 2025 against Keystone State Rivals Saint Franciscus and Temple last weekend. The Bizon wake SFU 3-0 for his tenth victory in the series but fell 3-1 to Temple. The results moved to Buckknell to 2-2 in 2025.

Both games are streamed. The Penn State match is available on BIG+ and requires a subscription. The Delaware competition is on YouTube. The links are available in this preview and on the Buckknell Field Hockey scheme page. Live statistics links are also available on the Hockey schedule of Buckknell. Live -updates are placed on the Buckknell Field Hockey X page.

Buckknell finished 8-9 General and 4-2 in Patriot League game during the 2024 season and earned a place in the Patriot League tournament for the 17th consecutive season. The Orange & Blue earned the third seed and faced the second Lafayette in the semi -final of the Patriot League. The bizon dubed the leopards but dropped a 2-1 match at the final Patriot League champions.

Head coach Kelsey Kolojejchick Enter her fourth season in Lewisburg. Her 23 career victories are the fifth in the history of Buckknell. Buckknell has made the Patriot League tournament under her direction every year.

Enter her fourth season in Lewisburg. Her 23 career victories are the fifth in the history of Buckknell. Buckknell has made the Patriot League tournament under her direction every year. Buckknell lost eight players of graduating, including seven starters, and two-time All-American and Career Goals Leader Lily Neilson . The Bizon has established seven first -year students to mix with the 16 newcomers.

. The Bizon has established seven first -year students to mix with the 16 newcomers. Buckknell is expected to finish third in the Patriot League for the season survey. Reigning champion Lafayette was chosen to repeat, followed by American, Buckknell and Boston. Colgate and Holy Cross completed the poll of six teams.

Senior Kira Leclercq Repeated as Patriot League before season defending player of the year, after winning the Patriot League Defensive player of the year prize from 2024. Leclercq dominated in 2024 on the defense, nationally leading in defensive Saves (9), the first Team Regale League.

Repeated as Patriot League before season defending player of the year, after winning the Patriot League Defensive player of the year prize from 2024. Leclercq dominated in 2024 on the defense, nationally leading in defensive Saves (9), the first Team Regale League. Senior midfielders Nicky Punt And Gianna Puorro Was a member of Leclercq in the presidential team of All-Patriot League.

And Was a member of Leclercq in the presidential team of All-Patriot League. The bison called Leclercq, point, and Alexandra Shizas as captains.

as captains. Leclercq picked up her fifth career Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week Award on Monday for her role in the SFU shutout. Leclercq also scored the only goal of Buckknell versus Temple and offered an assist in the 3-0 win over Saint Francis. She became the first bison to win the bay leaf in three consecutive seasons.

Delaware and Penn State have already met, with PSU who squeaks a 3-2 victory in double extension. Scouting Penn State Buckknell and Penn State meet again in the Route 45 rivement. The two central Pennsylvania schools are well -known enemies and meet each other on an annual basis in multiple sports.

PSU ended last season under .500 for the first time since 2019, when the Nittany Lions went with 8-9 general and 2-6 in the Big ten, marking the first time since 2009 The Blue & White dropped in .500 in the conference competition.

Penn State has shown signs of bouncing in 2025. After an opening day loss against Powerhouse No. 3 Virginia, defeated the Lions Delaware and reached no. 9 Saint Joseph's 2-1 in the extension.

The Big Ten removed his traditional preseason and team and launched a player-to-view list instead. Three Nittany Lions, Ella Jennes, Anouk Knuvers and Sophia Mannino, received recognition.

Five players scored goals, with Josephine Purdy leading the way with two.

Lisa BervinChak Love comes in her third season as head coach and has a 19-18 career record in Penn State. Series History with the Nittany Lions Buckknell has never defeated Penn State, sitting with 0-41 in the rivalry. The last two games were 2-1 nail biters. The 2024 match went overtime before Penn State prevailed when the Olympian Phia Gladieux of the United States scored the winning goal. Scouting Delaware Delaware went 12-10 in general and 3-3 in the CAA in 2024. The Blue Hens defeated Monmouth in the CAA Championship game to earn the automatic bid of the NCAA tournament. Delaware defeated Fairfield 2-1 in the opening round before lost 4-0 to the final semi-final North Carolina.

The Blue Hens is currently 0-3 after three consecutive defeats of one goal. They lost 5-4 to Temple and Cal and 3-2 of the then no. 18 Penn State.

With the relocation of Delaware to Conference USA, Field Hockey lost its traditional CAA house and recently joined UC Davis to form the Mountain Pacific Sports Foundation (MPSF). UC Davis and Delaware will fight in the last match of the 2025 season for the title of the conference. The MPSF will strive to find six members by 2026 to meet the standard of the NCAA for an automatic offer.

Despite the lack of the traditional conference for the preseason, a blue chicken still found a bay leaf. Midfielder Kate Fiest received a place on the National Field Hockey Coaches Association of 2025 Division I Watchlist of the National Field Coaches Association. Fiest won the first team All-CAA awards in 2024.

De Blue Hens scored ten goals in three games, led by the three counties of Emma Miller.

Delaware has played between two keepers.

Tara Zollinger is entering her first season as the Head Coach of Delaware. She arrives in Newark after a crown career at Shippenburg University, where she won three national championships in eight seasons. She is looking for her first victory like a blue chicken. Series History with the owls The Blue Hens lead the all-time series 11-2-2. Buckknell has not won in the series since 1989. The two teams collided in Holmes Stadium last year and Delaware came in a 1-0 scrap. Next Buckknell returns to Holmes Stadium to start with Patriot League games against Colgate on September 19.

