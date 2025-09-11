Football Manager 26 receives the release date after the canceled edition of 2025

Football Manager 26 will be released on various platforms from 4 November.

This news comes after Football Manager 25 was canceled by the developers of the Games, Sports Interactive, in February 2025 after several delays in the release of the competition.

The delays and the final cancellation of the game revolved around switching from an internal game engine to an external engine called Unity.

The change turned out to be more complicated and long -term than expected, and developers had too little time to deliver the quality of fans and expect developers.

The new edition promises players the most extensive database of its kind and a re -devised user interface and the recording of women's football, as was first planned for 2025.

When announcing the release date, Sports Interactive Studio director Miles Jacobson said: I was honored and pleased to reveal the release date of the football manager 26s today.

Sports interactively set up for the next 20 years and after that was a huge company, but I could not be more proud of the efforts of the entire team for the past two years.

FM26 represents a milestone release in our search to produce the perfection of football management and the entire studio is very enthusiastic to share it with the world.

Sports Interactive had to endure a embarrassing 12 months after problems with football manager 25. The competition was invoiced as the next big step, but it was canceled three months after it was initially released.

Jacobson told Athletics In August: I feel the need to apologize for not delivering my community last year. We have become a large part of people's lives. We understand that and the responsibility that we have for people who use our game to escape.

It is important. But pulling the game last year was definitely the right thing to do.

(Photo: Alex Livesey FIFA/FIFA via Getty images)