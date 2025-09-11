Arizona Wildcats Football vs. Kansas's State score predictions

Arizonas first two games this season went around as expected, with the wildcats easily defeating a few excessive opponents. But now the level of competition is increasing with Kansas State that comes to Tucson for a Friday night fight.

K-State is 1-2 this season and loses a BIG 12 match to Iowa State (in Ireland!) In Week Zero and at home last week. But a year ago it had no problems with the UA and won 31-7 in Manhattan.

The line for this game has been everywhere, with both teams being preferred by no less than 2.5 points.

How are Arizona in this? Our staff makes his predictions.

Kim Doss Arizona wins 27-24

It is very early in the season to turn over season projections, but the early return for K-State has not been favorable. If this was a road game, it would probably still be wise to predict a loss of Arizona. But it isn't.

To say that KSU did not look dangerous, it is to say the least. The narrow loss of the State of Iowa in Ireland could have been ignored. After all, they were two arranged teams compared to thousands of kilometers away from home. It was a loss of three points at the start of the season. The purple wildcats would probably get over it.

If the game was played a few years ago, the narrow victory on FCS North Dakota would have rationalized. The Fighting Hawks have been to the FCS play -offs several times in recent years, but the last time was in 2023. Also, They are an FCS teamAnd the game was in Manhattan. Arizona knows that even close victories on FCS teams at home tend to indicate that something is not the way it should be, injuries or no.

Then came last week. Another three -point game. A second loss. This time to an army team that had just lost at home by Tarleton State. It created a photo that is not very beautiful.

Army did it by exploiting the Run defense of KSU. The Black Knights had 20 first downs, seven more than K-State. They had 17 of those first downs on the floor, where they picked up 266 Yards.

Arizona may not have the triple option that KSU has given problems, but it has improved its Run game this year, from 106.6 Yards per match last year to 166.5 YPG this year. They could fill that if K-States Defense still has a questionable night against the run. They are also more prepared to take advantage of the passing game than the army is.

On the other hand, as I have noticed in the predictions of the preseason, Arizona will probably drop at least one competition that it should win this year. It should have to Win this.

Ezra Amacher Arizona win 27-21

On the way to the season, it was expected that Arizonas Matchup against Kansas State would be a barometer for where the Brent Brennans program is compared to a year ago. That is still the case to a certain extent, but the hype that goes Matchup in Friday has dropped a notch after KSU has lost two of the first three games. After KSU was lost to the army last Saturday, this now feels like a competition that Arizona cannot win, but should also win.

Although it is difficult to make strong judgments based on the first two races of the UAS, I tend to believe that the attack will have an advantage against a KSU defense that allowed FCS Squad North Dakota five weeks ago. KSU just allowed 237 Yards who hurried to Armys Dynamite Ground game game, so I expect Arizona to run the ball in abundance. Arizona fans must keep an eye on how Arizona goes after earlier safety Gunner MaldonadoWHO Rates as the worst defender So far in the KSUS team.

Adam Green Kansas State Wins 31-27

Arizona provided things in a way that fits a much improved team in the first two games. The trust of the teams is high and with good reason, and there is no reason why the Wildcats at home did not get away with a victory on Friday.

The reason I don't expect it to happen is because I see a Kansas State team that is not lacking in talent that comes in and plays its best and most focused game of the year. With their season in essence on the line, they ride the electric Avery Johnson And do just enough to survive an Arizona team that plays inspired football.

This will be a great test of Arizonas renewed selection and coaching staff, and a good performance Friday people will disappoint in the defeat, but still trust in the future. Can Arizona beat a team as Kansas State? Absolutely, and I would not be shocked if my prediction is completely wrong. But until Arizonas Wildcats can turn out to turn off a high -quality Power 4 opponent, I can't do myself to choose them.

Juan Serrano Arizona wins 38-28

This game is very similar to last year's game in Manhattan, except that there are totally different reasons. Last year it felt as if the competition would form for both teams for the rest of the season, and it did. This year it feels like both teams have to prove how well they think they are. For Kansas State it is not the start that someone had expected and it has to be on the right track. For Arizona it wants to prove that this is an improved team from last year and that despite the competition it has played so far, it is a competition in BIG 12.

The key to the defense for Arizona will contain Avery Johnson. Last year it was the problem that it couldn't solve. Search for Dalton JohnsonSomeone who did not play in last year's game, to be a spy against Avery Johnsons legs. If the defense can contain Avery Johnson and the Kansas State attack can get in third down situations, it can be a successful night for Danny Gonzales defense.

For the violation, which Noah Fifita appears? Is the Fifita from 2023 or 2024? If the 2023 version of Fifita appears on Friday, he should be able to get the defense. Regardless of which version of him appears, I think his legs will be a difference. Last week Fifita could have had two hasty touchdowns, but keeping calls brought them back. Whether it is on the third downs or just takes what the defense gives him, Fifita's legs can play a factor.

This will be more than likely to be the first game of the season with an almost perfectly healthy attack and in the end I think they will score enough to take the confrontation of Wildcats (part two) to reach a 3-0 start of the season.

Brandon Combs Arizona wins 27-20

I went back and forth over this prediction, especially because I chose Kansas State before the season started. That was then and this is now.

Kansas State did not look good throughout the season and that is not characteristic of the cats from Manhattan. KSU has been a very inefficient team during their first three games. They have only had eight Red Zone possessions and have scored four touchdowns and three field goals. They have only converted just over 34% to third down and just over 50% in fourth place.

Avery Johnson Has been quite solid because of the air (more than 65% of its passes completed), while he was not as effective on the ground as last year. Make no mistake, he is still a big threat. The biggest challenge for the Arizona Defense and Danny Gonzales will be to suppress the run and ensure that the edges contain Johnson.

Offensive I am very interested in seeing what Arizona is doing against a Big 12 defense. Last week may have been against Weber State, but the throws Noah Fifita Was made, are difficult against any competition. Not to mention the fact that he put pressure on those throws and they were accurate. It will be interesting to see if Noah has been calibrated for the rest of the season.

The greatest care is the attacking line. It was not the best against Weber State. You could even claim that it was worse last week than against Hawaii. It is absolutely necessary that those issues are resolved and the O-line, especially the tackles, are solid against talented K-State Edge Rushers.

Yet I think Arizona is able to win at home against the last non-conference opponent of the year.

Brian Pedersen Arizona wins 24-21

Don't let Kansas fool you, it didn't come up with bad opponents. Assuming it has all or most of his injured players available, which usually happens against Arizonathis, becomes a war, a war where the winner is determined by who makes the least mistakes.

K-State Quarterback Avery Johnson Ate A season ago Arizona Living and Mobile Quarterbacks have always offered a challenge for the UA defense. Regarding how Arizonas Attack will match the opponent's schedule, that is a bit uncertain, because K-State has confronted opponents with opponents who have nothing if the UA wants.

This is not a conference game, but it can be just as good, because it will give a strong preview of how Arizona could do it in Big 12. That was also the case last year.

