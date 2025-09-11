Scsu Field Hockey SNHU, 2-0, 2-0





New Haven, Conn. Southern Connecticut State University Field Hockey raised a grim defensive performance and generated many attacking opportunities, but the owls just couldn't find it in a 2-0 loss for southern New Hampshire University on Wednesday 10 September on Jess Dow Field. The defeat dropped SCSU on season to 0-3, while SNHU improved to 1-2 in a tightly disputed matchup that saw the Owl goalkeeper shine. Despite the surpassing of the Penmen in penalty corners 13-8 and SNHU forced into a scoreless first quarter, Scsu could not convert their chances into goals. The owls have the SNHU network peppered with 13 shots, including 10 on goal, with an aggressive attack led by Taylor Leckey's Five shots and Keana Criscuolos three. Rachel Miller Was a striking for Scsu in Doel, where 13 Saves were admitted to 15 shots that were confronted in the full 60 minutes. Her heroism kept the owls in the game, especially in the third quarter when Snhu 13 shots unleashed but only one goal. The game remained scoreless through the first quarter, where the defense of Scsu held firmly, allowing only three shots to earn nine penalty corners. The owls created different scoring threats early on, with Isabella Taylor And Natalia Fiato Combine for photos. A flurry of penalty corners in the final minutes of the period of periods Taylor Leckey And Keana Criscuolo Test the SNHU keeper. Snhu broke through in the second quarter at 9:32 PM when MINCE van de Poll scored an assist to Abby Forbes after a penalty corner. Scsu responded with pressure, earned two more penalty corners and a shot of Lindsey Onofrio But the owls were 1-0 behind during the break. In the third quarter, SNHU further drove at 43:46 on a non -supported goal of Addison Battis after a rebound series. Despite the shortage, SCSU continued to fight, with Crisuolo forced a rescue at 40:30. The defense of the owls, anchored by McKenzie Fairfax ” Ruby Webb And Lark Johnson Limited damage in the midst of Snhu's Scotch jerseys. In the fourth quarter, Scsu insisted on a comeback and earned a late penalty corner at 58:58 that led to a Crisuolo shot turned back. Supporting the owls late in the period, but time was on their rally. Leckey led SCSU with five shots (two on goal), while Lindsey Onofrio And Isabella Taylor Each has added two shots on goal. Natalia Fiato One shot contributed to goal and was an important role in setting up penalty corners. The 13 penalty corners of the owls emphasized their territorial benefit, although conversions proved elusive. Scsu will look to bounce back and secure their first victory of the season when the grace organizes on Saturday 13 September at 12.00 in Jess Dow Field. Read the full article

