4 arrested in connection with photographing FSU football player





4 Suspects arrested in connection with photographing FSU footballer, says Sheriff, says Sheriff That community at the moment. Break news here in Florida. NOW. Legal enforcement of the state gave an update on shooting FSU footballer Ethan Prichard and Prichard was shot two weeks ago after his first game of the season. Now four people have been arrested. Wesh Two Stewart Moore joins us live in Studio with what we learned in the last hour. Stewart. Well, Michelle State Law Enforcement says that the four people are in custody thanks to tips they have received from the community. In this case. In the meantime, Ethan is still in a critical condition and a coordinated plan with various law enforcement agencies. Four different locations were attacked this morning. Officers take three adults and a youth in custody. They say that Ethan Prichard's shooting is connected to another shooting that took place last month, but that Ethan did nothing wrong. Prichard dropped off his aunt at home when she was when they were ambushed by the gunfire. Ethan started and a three -year -old was all in the car at the time. Ethan, together with his aunt, was that he took her home. That was it. And of course he was ambushed, I would say, by gunfire. And so we think that or we know that we have the four suspects who were involved in that incident. And at the moment I don't think we have others. But I do want to say, I think the community, they really came together and made sure that we had the knowledge of who did this together with them. I would say horrible crime. Law enforcement has carried out various raids for this, which led to the arrest of all those people, including 4 Suspects arrested in connection with photographing FSU footballer, says Sheriff, says Sheriff Updated: 17:47 Edt September 10, 2025 Editorial standards Four people were arrested in connection with the shooting that an FSU football player has admitted to the hospital, according to the office of the Sheriff of Gadsden County. In a press conference on Wednesday, the sheriff said that it was due to tips and leads from the community that the four suspects were arrested. Ethan Pritchard, an FSU Linebacker from Sanford, was shot in the Havana Heights apartments in the small town that is 16 miles northwest of Tallahassee. Pritchard was deposited there a family member, according to officials, when he was lured into an ambush. Ethan Pritchard was brought to a hospital in critical condition, but stable. Deputies said three of the four suspects are confronted with attempted murder. A suspect is a childhood. Before he is committed to FSU, Pritchard was a four -star Linebacker at Seminole High School in Sanford. He led Seminole to a 10-2 record and a second consecutive regional final in 2024. Four people were arrested in connection with the shooting, so that an FSU football player was admitted to the hospital, according to the office of the Sheriff of Gadsden County. In a press conference on Wednesday, the sheriff said that it was due to tips and leads from the community that the four suspects were arrested. Ethan Pritchard, an FSU Linebacker from Sanford, was shot in the Havana Heights apartments in the small town that is 16 miles northwest of Tallahassee. Pritchard was deposited there a family member, according to officials, when he was lured into an ambush. Ethan Pritchard was brought to a hospital in a critical condition. Representatives said that three of the four suspects are confronted with attempted murder attacks. A suspect is a childhood. Before he is committed to FSU, Pritchard was a four -star Linebacker at Seminole High School in Sanford. He led Seminole to a 10-2 record and a second consecutive regional final in 2024.

