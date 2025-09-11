



Florence, Ala. (September 10, 2025) University of North Alabama Director of Tennis Olaya Garrido-Rivas and Herentenniscoach Aitor Rishaaz announced the autumn schedule of 2025 on Wednesday for the men's tennis program. The ruling Atlantic Sun Conference Champions will start their autumn campaign on Friday 12 September at the Blue Gray Classic. The season runs until the beginning of November, with the Lions participating in four in-state events before they go to Jacksonville, FLA. And Hattiesburg, Miss. The Lions go in the 2025-26 season with six returners, including five who won at least 16 games in singles and doubles. Una is led by senior Lachlan Brain Together with juniors Alberto Altur ” Be orgiles And Whitman Davis . Brain, Altur and Orgiles were 2025 All-Atlantic Sun Conference Team selections with brain in the first team and Altur and Orgiles in the second team. North Alabama also brings back second -year years Get Dominz and All-Asun First-year Team Selection Satori Nakajima . Nakajima was also appointed as the Asun All-Tournament team and landed MVP-Honours of the tournament. The selection is completed with three new faces: Junior Alex Strips second -year Austin Miramontes and freshmen Benjamin Meyers . About the schedule Una opens the fall slate at the Blue Gray Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, from 12-14 September. The lions then go to Auburn for the Battle of the Plains, planned for 3-5 October, followed by the ITA-Regionals in Tuscaloosa on 9-14 October. Two tournaments were set on October 24-26 with the CCB Invitational in Birmingham, ALA. And the Asun Singles Tournament in Jacksonville, FLA. The last event comes on the Southern Miss Invite on November 7-9 in Hattiesburg, Miss. Click here to view the schedule. About the Blue Gray classic The 77th edition of the tournament finds North Alabama competing against some of the top division I teams in the country. The Lions are one of the eight teams that compete with the field, including Alabama, Auburn, Boise State, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Rice and Tulane. The draw has each program with four players who are linked in groups of two compete in individual draws. Players will continue as a few during the Compass Style Tournament. Every school starts with their double team that competes with the double team of another school. Once the double match is completed, the double players play in Singles with the two highest players who are against each other. Singles are played the best of three, and the school that wins at least two of the three games (double, singles, singles) goes to the right in the compartment stretching, while the losing couple will go to the left. Draws will be completed in the coming days and live results will be updated on the website of the event during the tournament. For more information about North Alabama Athletics, visitwww.roarlions.comand follow Una AthleticsFacebook“TwitterAndInstagram.

