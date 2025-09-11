



Charlottesville, va. Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) today (September 10) announced an obligation of $ 1 million from former first-team All-Accord Linebacker Charles McDaniel (86) and his wife, Tricia (87). This gift represents the largest non-capital obligation ever done by a former student athlete of Virginia Voetbal. Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the McDaniel family, the initial matching challenge challenge for football improvements has now surpassed its $ 3 million goal. Their dedication not only celebrates this milestone, but also offers an extra $ 1 million in new matching funds, which extends the challenge to the end of the year and create even more opportunities to double the impact of support for Virginia Football. The Football Enhancement Fund offers critical support for overall experience with student athlete by giving priority to an increased food experience, while also improving travel and recruitment. With this gift and the continuous support of so many alumni, fans and friends, Virginia Football is well positioned to reach back-to-back record fundraising years for the Football Enhancement Fund. Every school is confronted with a choice: being satisfied or to strive for more. We have to choose to be better. Each of us has the opportunity to make an impact, and now it's time to act, Charles McDaniel said. We are very grateful to Tricia and Charles for their extraordinary support, said Kevin Miller, executive director of the Virginia Athletics Foundation. Their dedication reflects the powerful philanthropic momentum that stimulates the athletics of Virginia and emphasizes the importance of continuous investments. Support such as this is essential to position Virginia Football for success. As a football alcent in Virginia, McDaniel has a strong passion for UvA and understands that teamwork is needed to elevate the program to competitive excellence. I challenge and encourage others to follow my leadership by connecting this $ 1 million obligation at the end of the calendar year collectively. If having a competitive football program is really important for our university, for our Commonwealth, for our alumni and for our fans, it will work us all together, McDaniel said. Each gift, regardless of the size, is linked to 1: 1 that benefits your impact on Virginia football and the student athletes who benefit from your generosity. For those who want to make an even greater difference, gifts of $ 25,000 or more (affordable over five years) qualify for membership of Sabre Society and the possibility to name a locker in the Hardie Football Operations Center. To explore this meaningful investment, Voetbal Alumni are encouraged to contact Gerry Capone, Associate Athletics Director for Development, at [email protected]. Fans and friends of the program contact Ryan Schulman, senior director development, large gifts and campaign strategy, at [email protected]. Together we can give Virginia football the resources it needs to compete at the highest level and to offer student athletes unforgettable opportunities. Participate in the challenge By making a gift to the Football Enhancement Fund Today and part of something extraordinary.

