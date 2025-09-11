



025 Canadian Para championships

September 27-28 Historically, the Canadian Para championships include both classified and not -classified athletes. This year we are introducing three different

Participation categories, with special events for each group. Para -athletes (classfied) These athletes are naturally classified. Classification will be available before the championships for those who need it. Schedule and Events

Saturday 27 September Starting time : 10:00 am

: 10:00 am Events : Individual events for sitting classes (1-5) and fixed classes (6-11).

: Individual events for sitting classes (1-5) and fixed classes (6-11). Gender events: If two or more female athletes register, separate events are held for men and women. To offer more competitions, women can also be admitted to events for men. Appropriate: All players must be members of a good reputation of their respective provincial/territorial table association. Praise Medals for top 3 men and top 3 women in every event

Prizes $ 60 Non -classified athletes with a disability We believe that everyone must have the chance to compete. We warmly welcome all athletes with a disability, including people with intellectual disabilities or mild cognitive disorders, even if they do not have official ITTF -Para classification. Schedule and Events

Saturday 27 September Start time: 14:00

14:00 Events and format: to be determined on the basis of the number of entries

to be determined on the basis of the number of entries Special Evcent for healthcare providers! Praise Medals for top 3 men and top 3 women in every event

Prizes $ 60 Integration with valid athletes Valide athletes will compete alongside para athletes on Sunday 28 September. Organizers will strive to ensure an equal number of valid athletes with similar skills levels. Sunday 28 September Starting time : 9:00 am

: 9:00 am End time : At the latest 13:00

: At the latest 13:00 Registration : All classified para -athletes and those who pursue classification are automatically registered for this event.

: All classified para -athletes and those who pursue classification are automatically registered for this event. The aim of this tournament is to create a more competitive and inclusive experience for everyone. We will achieve this by: Providing challenging competitions: our schedule is designed to ensure close and competitive competitions for all participants. Varying opponents: Athletes do not play the same opponent on consecutive days and create a more dynamic tournament experience. Promoting integration: the event promotes cooperation and mutual respect between athletes with disabilities and valid athletes

Ttcan support: Valid the hospitality (accommodation and transport)

Financial contribution to the airline tickets to Toronto will be made to the current National Team -Gaintotated players as it appears on https://ttcanada.ca/para-table-tennis-teamlist/ For players form from the province. Players will be immediately informed and support will be based on the activities of the athletes (International and National).

