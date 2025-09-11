Sports
Who plays football in NFL Week 2 on Thursday evening football? Game schedule
NFL Overrespact Week 1
Mackenzie Salmon from Sport Serious responds exaggerated to some of the best games of NFL Week 1.
Sports seriously
The 2025 football schedule on Thursday evening is full of intriguing matches.
The second TNF match of the season on September 11 is no exception.
The Thursday evening football schedule continues with an NFL week 2 match with the Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers, a game that is broadcast out at 5:15 pm (Stream with Amazon).
From week 2 to week 17, Amazon Prime Video Will Stream on Thursday evening football matches as part of his package with the NFL, continue with the Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills in week 3.
Here is the complete NFL from 2025 Thursday evening football schedule for this season. Always mst.
Watch football matches on Prime Video on Thursday evening
Thursday evening football schedule 2025
- NFL WEEK 1: Philadelphia Eagles 24, Dallas Cowboys 20
- NFL WEEK 2:Washington Commandants at Green Bay Packers, 5:15 pm, Prime Video (September 11) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL WEEK 3:Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 5:15 pm, Prime Video (September 18) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL Week 4:Seattle Seahawks At Arizona Cardinals, 5:15 pm, Prime Video (September 25) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL WEEK 5:San Francisco 49ers in Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 pm, Prime Video (October 2) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL Week 6:Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 5:15 pm, Prime Video (October 9) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL Week 7:Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati Bengals, 5:15 pm, Prime Video (October 16) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL WEEK 8:Minnesota Vikings in Los Angeles Chargers, 5:15 pm, Prime Video (October 23) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL WEEK 9:Baltimore Ravens in Miami Dolphins, 5:15 pm, Prime Video (October 30) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL WEEK 10:Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 6:15 pm, Prime Video (November 6) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL WEEK 11:New York Jets at New England Patriots, 6:15 pm, Prime Video (November 13) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL Week 12:Buffalo Bills in Houston Texans, 6:15 pm, Prime Video (November 20) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL Week 13 (Black Friday):Chicago Bears in Philadelphia Eagles, 1 pm, Prime Video (November 28) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL Week 14:Dallas Cowboys in Detroit Lions, 6:15 pm, Prime Video (December 4) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL Week 15:Atlanta Falcons on Tampa Bay Buccaneers6:15 pm, Prime Video (December 11) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL Week 16:Los Angeles Rams in Seattle Seahawks, 6:15 pm, Prime Video (December 18) (Stream on Amazon))
- NFL Week 17:Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:15 pm, Prime Video (December 25) (Stream on Amazon))
