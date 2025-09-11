Brooks goes further from tennisprocarlos alcaraz, sister unveiled

Have to know Grace Ann told further AND! News That her sister Brooks is currently seeing tennis star Carlos Alcaraz

This is after rumors that Brooks went out with another tennis player, Jannik Sinner

Last month Brooks and her three sisters documented her dramatic fracture of Gleb Savchenko on their new reality show, Love your

Brooks closely has a new man!

In the midst of speculation about the Sports illustrated Models newest romance, her sister unveiled the Identity Mystery Mans. During one interview with AND! News During the Raising Canes NYFW show on Wednesday, September 10, Grace Ann said further that Brooks, 28, saw the Spanish tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The rumors are true, she told the outlet.

Dating is such a loose term. But I do know that he is the man of the hour, “she said about the six-time Grand Slam champion, who just got his most recent title on the US Open on Sunday 7 September.

When asked if she or one of the sisters have met Alcaraz, 22, Grace Ann said no. However, she noticed that I die.

She gushed such a sweetheart.

People have contacted the representatives of Alcaraz and further for comments.

From the left: Grace Ann further, Brooks closer, Mary Holland closer and Sarah Jane further.

A week earlier, Brooks teased her new relationship during an appearance Jimmy Kimmel Live!. After she was seen on the US Open on August 31, Jimmy Kimmel asked the Dancing with the stars Aluin if she was there to see the most important rival of Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, play.

“Is this like an interrogation? I'm so scared now,” Brooks joked, before Kimmel teased that she was “under Ede”.

“Well, Stephen asked which match we were,” she said from the late night host Stephen Colbert, who was sitting with wife Evelyn McGee Colbert and Brooks.

“I don't think he played in that, she added to Sinner. You are close by, you're warm.”

When Kimmel also acts as an executive producer in Brooks Reality Series Love your Asked her to clarify if she saw someone else, she no longer gave details.

“You are warm, but we were not at that competition, she said.

Alcaraz also played against Frances Arthur Rinder Knech that day, which apparently is the game that Brooks watched.

Last month Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane revealed that Brooks DMs received from athletes in every conceivable field.

During an appearance on Siriusxms page six radio On August 27, Grace Ann said clarified that the messages came from men on every field and the court, but not from the NBA court. ”

When Co-host Evan Real Brooks asked if her sister referred to the tennis court, Grace Ann walked in to say that it is rhyme with the winner. This led to rumors that the person in question was a sinner.

Grace Ann further (left) and Carlos Alcaraz.

This was after cameras the Fallout of Brook's messy apart from former conquered DWTS Partner Gleb Savchenko. The couple split together after seven months when Brooks reportedly discovered that the dancer, 41, cheated on her.

She told people rather that it was “real, whole, very difficult to pay attention to the relationship and its falling unfolded Love you.

Gleb Savchenko and Brooks further.

I think the eye opening was because I noticed certain things that I might not have noticed during the relationship that the girls say they were present all the time, “said Brooks.” I think it was a great form of self -reflection.

I behaved like another person when I was in that relationship, which is a bad sign, you should be completely, completely yourself if you have a good relationship, she went on. But I think when everything went down and saw me emotionally and saw me go through it and have to relive, so I realized that I have to trust my next partner because I don't want to live that again.