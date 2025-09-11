ASWA ranking for Ahsaa Week 3





Ahsaa Super 7 Alabama High School Football Championships set up to 2028 Ahsaa Super 7 Alabama High School Football Championships Sites are set up to 2028, alternating between Birmingham and Mobile. Birmingham will organize 2025. The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its week 3 football ranking in high school with votes in the first place, Win-Loss Record and total survey points. The Ahsaa High school football season The page runs to week 3 and promotes the progress of each team in the region. Regional titles can have a major impact on sowing play -off, and for some teams their regional classification can be the ticket for a play -off offer. Tus HSFB Coaches: Deep Dive: Ranking of the best new Tuscaloosaare High School Football Coaches TUS HSFB teams: Power Rankings: Top 10 Tuscaloosa-area football teams prior to week 3 Class 7A Team (first place); WL; PTS 1. Central-Fenix ​​City (12); 3-0; 197 2. Thompson (6); 2-1; 178 3. Hewitt-Trussville; 3-0; 139 4. Mary Montgomery; 3-0; 114 5. Subse Hills; 2-1; 83 6. Auburn; 2-1; 81 7. Dothan; 3-0; 71 8. Hoover; 1-2; 60 9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 42 10. Ophlika; 2-1; 24 Others receive voices:Baker (3-0) 20, Bob Jones (3-0) 12, Enterprise (2-1) 2, Huntsville (3-0) 2, Carver-Montgomery (2-1) 1. Class 6a Team (first place); WL; PTS 1. Parker (11); 3-0; 193 2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 3-0; 179 3. Saraland (1); 3-0; 147 4. Muscle schools; 3-0; 105 5. Heart cells; 2-0; 90 6. Spain Park; 1-1; 81 7. Pike road; 2-1; 74 8. Homewood; 3-0; 51 9. Mountain Brook; 2-1; 41 10. Benjamin Russell; 2-1; 33 Others receive voices:Russell Co. (3-0) 19, McAdory (3-0) 5, St. Paul's (2-0) 5, Spanish Fort (2-1) 2, Bessemer City (3-0) 1. MGM HSFB -Rangers: Football power ranking: who are the top 10 teams of Montgomery area prior to week 3? MGM HSFB Spotlight: These are the best football matches of the Montgomery area in week 3 Class 5a Team (first place); WL; PTS 1. Vigor (15); 3-0; 207 2. Moody (3); 2-1; 160 3. Williamson; 3-0; 142 4. FairView; 3-0; 108 5. Guntersville; 3-0; 103 6. Leeds; 3-0; 98 7. Central-Clay Co.; 2-1; 74 8. Corner; 3-0; 61 9. St. Clair Co.; 2-0; 34 10. Northside; 3-0; 12 Others receive voices:Catholic-Montgomery (1-2) 6, Scottboro (2-1) 6, Andalusia (2-1) 4, Priceville (3-0) 4, UMS-Wright (2-1) 4, Eufaula (2-1) 3. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Class 4a Team (first place); WL; PTS 1. Jackson (15); 2-1; 207 2. St. Michael (3); 3-0; 169 3. West Morgan; 3-0; 140 4. Cherokee Co.; 2-1; 115 5. Anniston; 2-0; 103 6. Good hope; 2-0; 87 7. Madison Aca.; 2-1; 56 8. Opp; 2-0; 48 9. Alexandria; 2-0; 42 10. North Jackson; 2-1; 15 Others receive voices:Mobile Chr. (3-0) 9, Hokes Bluff (2-0) 8, Bullock Co. (3-0) 7, Deshler (3-0) 7, Oak Grove (3-0) 4, Plainview (2-0) 4, Hamilton (3-0) 3, Dale Co. (2-1) 2. GAD HSFB -Update restaurants: Glencoe Football Off to start the best over a decade: Gadsden-ere-Deturants GAD HSFB Rankings: Football ranking: These are the top 10 teams for Gadsden area prior to week 3 Class 3a Team (first place); WL; PTS 1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 3-0; 212 2. Piedmont; 3-0; 152 3. Geraldine (1); 2-0; 125 4. TR Miller; 3-0; 118 5. Gordo; 3-0; 113 6. Fyffe; 2-1; 93 7. Montgomery Aca.; 3-0; 86 8. Southside-Selma; 2-0; 48 9. Flomaton; 3-0; 21 10. Winfield; 2-1; 15 Others receive voices:Houston ACA. (2-1) 13, Baysside ACA. (2-1) 10, Cottage Hill (3-0) 5, Glenwood (2-1) 5, Randolph Co. (2-0) 5, Lauderdale Co. (3-0) 3, Collinsville (1-1) 1, Westbrook Chr. (2-0) 1. Class 2a Team (first place); WLT; PTS 1. Tuscaloosa Aca. (11); 3-0; 191 2. RESTOWN (3); 2-1; 165 3. Pisgah (1); 1-1; 128 4. Luverne (2); 2-0; 122 5. Pleasant Valley; 3-0; 109 6. Coosa Chr. (1); 1-2; 97 7. Ariton; 2-0; 77 8. Sulligent; 2-1; 46 9. Vincent; 1-1; 29 10. Ju BlackSher; 3-0; 16 Others receive voices:Winston Co. (2-1) 9, Lanett (2-1) 8, Cottonwood (0-2-1) 7, Falkville (2-0) 6, Providence Chr. (2-1) 5, Aliceville (1-1) 4, Goshen (1-1) 3, North Sand Mountain (3-0) 3, Geneva Co. (2-1) 1. Class 1a Team (first place); WL; PTS 1. Wadley (18); 3-0; 216 2. Leroy; 3-0; 152 3. Maplesville; 3-0; 150 4. McKenzie; 2-0; 127 5. Hackleburg; 2-0; 96 6. Berry; 2-0; 84 7. Addison; 3-0; 71 8. Winterboro; 2-0; 50 9. Lentetuin; 2-1; 46 10. Red level; 2-0; 12 Others receive voices:Fresh water (0-2) 10, Verbena (3-0) 6, Lynn (1-2) 3, Hubbertville (2-0) 1, Millry (1-2) 1, Southern Choctaw (2-0) 1. Aisa (top five) Team (first place); WL; PTS 1. Lowndes ACA. (14); 3-0; 204 2. Chambers Aca. (4); 2-1; 163 3. Patrician; 3-0; 143 4. South Choctaw Aca.; 2-1; 123 5. Monroe Ac.; 3-0; 67 Others receive voices:Fort Dale ACA. (2-1) 24, Morgan Aca. (3-0) 12, Wilcox Aca. (1-2) 12, Abbeville Chr. (3-0) 8. Amelia Hurley treats high school sport and softball from Alabama for the Tuscaloosa news. She can be reached via DM on X on Ameliahurley_ or via e -mail on [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2025/09/10/alabama-high-school-football-aswa-rankings-for-ahsaa-week-3/85992701007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos