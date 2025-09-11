How much does it cost to stream every UMD hockey game in 2025-26? – Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Minnesota Duluths Mens and Hockey teams of Women are planned to play 69 regular seasonal matches in 2025-26 around the world, from Fairbanks, Alaska to Belfast, Northern Ireland, in the United Kingdom.

It would cost thousands and thousands of dollars to see all those games personally, but how much does it cost to stream all those games from the comfort of your living room?

It is not as expensive as you might think.

I took the time to break down what it could cost this season to watch every UMD Mens and Womens UMD hockey match in 2025-26. I have also searched for ways to save a few dollars through early registrations and by timing when you subscribe and unsubscribe for the four services you need to use.

I also participated in what

My 9 sports

Can save fans who live in the northeast of Minnesota and Northwest -Wisconsin, and at the end I have a number of free ways to stream the bulldogs.

Note that these prices are not postseason competitions in the WCA, NCHC and NCAA tournaments. These figures also do not contain taxes or other hidden costs, because they can vary, depending on where you live.

Let's dive into it.

How much does it cost to stream every UMD human hockey game?

Of the teams, 35 regular season races, there are 30

ACHC.TV

This season, including any home and NCHC game. You can pay $ 115.95 For only the UMD games.

Or, if you sign up before September 21,

Get each NCHC.TV game for $ 119.95. Season -hose packages include all NCHC Postseason competitions.

Let's do cheap in the true midwestern spirit, let's save $ 4 and just get the UMD package.

How much does it cost to stream all 35 UMD Bulldogs men's hockey matches in 2025-26? Art by Matt Wellens / Image Courtesy or Getty Images

UMD has five people non -conference road games all in the month of October in Alaska, Bemidji State and Minnesota, all of which are on individual streaming services. You must sign up for a month of all three to get those games.

You have to pay $ 29.99 for

Flohockey

To see the two season opening of 10 p.m. races on 3-4 October in Alaska; $ 24.99 for

Midco Sports Plus

For the game of October 17 in Bemidji State; And $ 12.99 for

Big ten Plus

To watch the matches of October 24-25 in Minnesota.

That brings the final total to $ 183.92 To stream all 35 UMD men's hockey games in 2025-26.

How much does it cost to stream every UMD hockey game of ladies?

Minnesota Duluth players celebrate a goal of the first period against Vermont on Friday, November 29, 2024 in Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth Media Group

Unfortunately, I can currently explain only 32 of the 34 UMD Womens Games in 2025-26, because it was not released where the Bulldogs games in Northern Ireland are streamed. The UMD women play 2-3 January in the friendship series in Belfast, Northern Ireland. In the past, those games and men's friendship have steamed four on ESPN+, NESN+and TSN+.

How much does it cost to stream 34 UMD Bulldogs ladies' hockey games in 2025-26? Art by Matt Wellens / Image Courtesy or Getty Images

In 2025-26, 28 Van UMDS 34 games including all home and WCA competitions are on

Big ten Plus,

That no longer offers a seasonal WCA pass. You have to pay $ 12.99 per month for the entire service. You must register for two months between 10 October-December. 9, 2025 and two months between January 9, 8 March 2026, which cost you $ 51.96.

To get UMDS four non-conference seasonal road races in September in Mercyhurst (19-20) and Syracuse (25-26), you have to pay $ 29.99 for a month of

Flohockey,

Bring the independent total to stream 34 UMD ladies hockey matches in 2025-26 $ 81.95.

However, if you plan to pay to stream all women's and men's competitions, you only have to pay flohockey between 19 and 5 October to get the Womens competitions against the Lakers and Orange and the Mens series in Alaska.

Also your Big ten Plus subscription between 10 October-December. 9 you get the man series in Minnesota.

So in 2025-26 you can stream 67 of 69 UMD Bulldogs hockey matches $ 222.89.

How much does it cost to stream every UMD Bulldogs men's and women's hockey game in 2025-26? Art by Matt Wellens / Image Courtesy or Getty Images

Which UMD hockey games are on my 9 sports?

In the northeast of Minnesota and Northwest -WISConsin,

24 men's games and 14 women's games are planned to be broadcast locally

by

My 9 sports.

The station can be picked up free Via an antenna on channel 6-3 or 11-3.

You can also get my 9 on some of the old-fashioned cable or satellite packages, such as Spectrum or DirectV. If you have one, you can view 38 of the 69 games at no extra cost. However, it is absolutely no economically useful to pay six months of cable to get UMD hockey on my 9 when you can stream all games for six months for the price of 1-2 months of cable or satellite TV.

So if you have my 9, how much do you have to pay in streaming services to get the other 11 men's and 20 women's games?

Follow this recipe to maximize your dollars:

Subscribe to Flohockey for a month $ 29.99 Between September 19 and October 5 to get the four women's season openers in Mercyhurst and Syracuse, and the human -seal opener in Alaska.

Between September 19 and October 5 to get the four women's season openers in Mercyhurst and Syracuse, and the human -seal opener in Alaska. Subscribe to Midco Sports Plus for a month $ 24.99 To get the men's competition on October 17 in Bemidji State.

To get the men's competition on October 17 in Bemidji State. Pay $ 28.95 for a UMD-specific one month ACHC.TV Only on November 21 to get the men's series on November 21-22 at Colorado College and 5-6 December in Western Michigan. Unsubscribe on December 7.

for a UMD-specific one month Grab another one-month UMD-specific ACHC.TV pass before $ 28.95 On January 30 to see the UMD men in Denver on January 30-31 and in Miami on 20-21 February. Unsubscribe on February 22.

To get all the WCH matches of the ladies, you have to be two months from 10 October to 9 December and for a month from January 23 to the regular season finale in Minnesota in Minnesota on February 21 at Big ten Plus. $ 38.97 total.

Those with my 9 sports can catch all men's games in 2025-26 $ 112.88. You can view the Womens Games $ 68.96. To watch all UMD men's and women's hockey matches in 2025-26 through my 9 sports and streaming, it costs $ 151.85.

Costs to stream every UMD hockey game:

Without

Mine 9 Of

Mine 9 Only the UMD men: $ 183.92 $ 112.88 Only the UMD women: $ 81.95 $ 68.96 Both the UMD men and women: $ 222.89 $ 151.85

Are the bulldogs on CBS Sports Network?

The NCHC and CBS – sports network

chose not to extend their partnership after the 2024-25 season.

CBSSN broadcast only eight NCHC matches last season, including two UMD matches. Now every NCHC and UMD home match is streamed online in 2025-26, including the entire NCHC challenge season.

How do I stream free UMD hockey?

You can't view Bulldogs Hockey online for free, but you can listen to all 35 UMD Mens Hockey Games online

Kdal610.com

Or on the radio at 103.9 FM and 610 am. Five of the Womens Games are also broadcast by Kdal Online and on the radio.