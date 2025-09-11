



New Delhi: DIYA Chitale, the reigning singles Queen of Indian Table Tennis, has tart expectations, despite the fact that he stood on 4 feet 11 inches. Known for her deadly, ruthless, determined and targeted gameplay, DIYA did not allow her length to define her personality or performance. Her dreams and ambitions surpassed her short shape, making her a formidable presence, both on and next to the table. The 22-year-old is progressing steadily to another ladies singles final at the current subjects here. On Wednesday afternoon the top seeds went on after her pre-quarter final competition was stretched to five games by Assams Trisha Gogoi. DIYA's rise like a formidable singles player is impressive, especially after the disappointment of missing the Olympic Games in Paris because of an unforeseen foot injury last year. It was difficult. I worked hard all season to make the Indian contingent for the Paris competitions. But I sustained a foot injury and it took time to recover. I started the year well, but then the injury happened. I was forced to skip two national ranking tournaments. After my rehabilitation I couldn't play so well. The losses made me doubt myself. I missed the Olympic qualification with only one position. I was fifth in the India Ranking Charts and the top four singles players went to Paris. I was discouraged. But then I regrung myself, fought back from the edge and today I am the number 1 ladies singles player in the country, DIYA told Toi in an interview. The turn for the Mumbai Girl came to the Nationals in Surat last year when she defeated Topvrouwpaddler and Olympian Sreeja Akula in a nerve -racking final. I was down 0-2, but made a strong comeback to win 4-3 and secure my Maiden Senior National title. It was a big win and that helped me to find my foot. I was desperately looking for that title to regain my lost confidence, said World No. 88 in the Ladies Honkslagen. DIYA also remembered a similar low phase in her career in 2019 while climbing the Seniors Ladder. In 2019 I played in the category under 18. I lost in the first rounds of tournaments that I participated in. Even at the Nationals age group I lost early and I was upset. Then I brought some changes to my game, sat with my team of coaches and support staff and discovered the reasons. It helped and that same year I won both the Onder-18 and under-21 singles titles. I started from the qualifying rounds and reached the final. That was a big achievement, she said. DIYA disguises Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, two of the most successful female badminton players, and strives to achieve similar success as Timo Boll, the most experienced German table tennis player of all time, with different medals on Olympics, world championships and world cups. I like what Saina and Sindhu have done for the Indian badminton. I want to do the same for the countryside table tennis. In Badminton the sport was dominated by Asian and other countries. They broke the myth that the Indians cannot be at the top. Once they could do that, the entire mindset changed. Now everyone expects a medal in badminton at the Olympic Games or Asian games. I want to do something similar in table tennis. I want to win medals for India at the large multi -port events, she said. DIYAS FACTFILE: International Ranking (Singles for Women): 88 International Ranking (Mixed Doubles with Manush Shah): 5 National ranking (Singles for Women): 1 DIYA, combining with Manush in Mixed Doubles, recently wrote history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player who reached the final of a WTT Star-MedoDing Event, and finished second in the Foz Do Iguau 2025 in Brazil. WTT Youth Candidate Lima: Under-19 Gold (Singles) WTT -the Zagreb: Semi -final (Women's Dubbels) WTT Feeder Beirut: Silver (Ladies Doubles)

