Lake Travis plays his home games at Dripping Springs





Lakeway For more than half of the season, the Lake Travis football team plays its matches in Dripping Springs, a 22-mileage trip from Cavalier Stadium.

So when the Cavaliers are hosted for Midland Legacy on Friday, it is the last time they play at home this season. Their last three “home games” are played at Tiger Stadium in Dripping Springs. Moreover, it is expected that Lake Travis will also play at least three home games on the road next season. The cavs have three “home games” to play at Tiger Stadium: Bowie (25 September), Dripping Springs (who will be technically the visiting team on October 17) and Akins (31 October).

“It will be a major adjustment not to be in front of our own fans (in Cavalier Stadium),” said Quarterback Luke McBride. “Our fans are still going (dripping feathers) to support us. We have seen a large school and many people playing and supporting the team. A larger stadium would get those people here.”

A partial demolition of Cavalier stage starts next week. Completion is planned for October 18, 2026. The stadium with 7,400 spectators will be extended to a capacity of around 12,000 and renovations includes a new press cabinet, changing rooms, concessions, a spirit shop and a field house for women.

The Cavalier Stadium Renovation Project was approved by the voters in the November 2023 elections. The total bond was $ 143 million, of which $ 26.3 million was reserved for the new stadium. In July, the Board of Trustees district approved a guaranteed maximum price of $ 48.3 million with general contractor White Construction for reconstruction.

The growth in the Lakeway area led to the change.

“I love Cavalier stage and it has been a great location for us,” said Hank Carter, main football coach and district athletic director. “Our community has outgrown it. We sold the home team out for years. When I arrived at Lake Travis for the first time in 2008, we had around 1,700 high school students. We have gone since 3,800 to 3,800 since I have been here.”

The new stadium will have clear benefits. From now on, every high school student can attend home games. Currently, only 1,000 tickets are assigned to students for home games and “they sell within a few minutes,” the coach said.

Senior Defense End Carter Buck has mixed feelings about expansion. His last home game at Cavalier Stadium is against Legacy on Friday.

“It will certainly be the best in the stadium in the Austin area,” said Buck, who will play at TCU. “My brother is now a second -year student. It was great to play on this field if you think of all the greats who played here. It will be sad to break it down, but the new field will be great.”

Although Cavalier stage has a huge facelift, this will not be the largest football location in the area. Burger Stadium of the Austin ISD is at the forefront of a game capacity of 15,000 fans. Other austin-area Stadium Capacities: Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex (12.442), Kelly Reeves Stadium (11,000), Gupton Stadium (11000), Bible Memorial Stadium (10.447), Chaparral Stadium, the pfield stadium, Vandegrift, Vandegrift, Vandegrift, Vandegrift, Vandegrift, Vandegrift, Vandegrift, Vandegrift, Vandegrift, Vandegrift, Vandegrift, Vandegrift, Vandegrift (). Round Rock's Dragon Stadium (8,871), Nelson Field (8,800), Bob Shelton Stadium (8,600), Rattler Stadium (8,182) and House Park (6,000).

It should be noted that a second high school in the Lake Travis School District will be opened in August 2028. That school will have its own stadium.

