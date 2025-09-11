ITTF president and advisory committee chairman in advance marketing discussions





The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Presidents Advisory Commission maintains a strong momentum in promoting its mission to develop recommendations for the establishment of the Marketing Committee, after the decision of the annual General Meeting of 2025 (AGM). ITTF President Petra Srling and advisory committee Chairman HRH Prins Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi table tennis federation, recently met to change the views on the future of the Federations Marketing Strategy. The meeting took place only a month after his appointment and offered HRH Prince Mohammed the opportunity to present his first strategic work, aimed at the core concept of converting the public into involved participants. The discussion investigated a wide range of perspectives aimed at unlocking the full potential of table tennis, from strengthening participation paths to positioning sport as a global lifestyle choice. Among the addressed themes were the unique strengths of table tennisits, inclusiveness, all year round accessibility and space-slimme attraction and the possibilities to increase his visibility, to deepen the involvement of the public and to expand the presence of the market. Prince Mohammed shared research and insights that emphasize the size of the global public audience, as well as the untouched opportunities to translate strong viewers into more active participation. This included research into the overall market rating of table tennis and comparative studies with other racket sports, which offered further perspective on the possibilities for growth. His presentation also underlined the potential for innovative campaigns and partnerships to improve the sport image, to make contact with new communities and to strengthen its identity as a modern active lifestyle -stress. President Srling welcomed the exchange and encouraged Prince Mohammed to continue to refine his analysis and proposals for recommendations for the marketing committee. These discussions are an important first step in building the framework for our future marketing committee. Our members have heard their voices at the AGM, and now we are progressing by listening, reflecting and preparing for us. I am grateful to Prince Mohammed for his vision, new perspective and dedication to this process, which will benefit the entire global table tennis family. The advisory committee will continue its work in the coming months and collect input and perspectives from the entire ITTF family. Also involved in this process, Mr Cyrus Muwanga, chairman of the Uganda Table Tennis Association, will be the members' association that started the position for the establishment of the marketing committee, which integrates the perspective of the founder of this important initiative in the ongoing work of the consultancy committees. The recommendations will form the basis for the new marketing committee, which will be a permanent body of the ITF on January 1, 2026.

