Sports
10 best distance story
The future sparks of Steelers are concern after winning Jets
Chris Bumbaca from Usat breaks Rodgers' Week One and whether the Steelers will continue to win matches this season.
Sports seriously
The first week of the NFL season is always the most chaotic both on the field and on the Fantasy Football Waiver thread that follows.
We cannot really know for sure whether we are just a fact or coincidence until we have more affirmative evidence. For example, it is it Detroit Lions attack a scale of his former self without a former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or is the Green Bay Packers really that good?
Are also the Buffalo Bills And Baltimore Ravens In trouble on the defense or do they both look bad because they were confronted with the two best Quarterbacks from the NFL?
The best thing we can do after the value of a week of games is a well -informed guesses with the information we have available.
Fantasy football players to add for Week2
Due to the broad variance in types of competitions and individual team needs, in particular this early in the season, no schedule figures will be included this week. So check whether the players are available in your competition. (Proposed bid values based on $ 100 free agent acquisition budget for the season.)
Wrquise “Hollywood” Brown, Chiefs of Kansas City
With the shoulder injury of Xavier Worthy to probably come aside for a few weeks (and Rashee Rice is suspended), Brown steps up as the top option in Kansas City. He had a League-High 16 goals in week 1 and caught 10 for 99 Yards. Travis Kelce's disappointing show until a late TD -catch only increases the Hollywood box
office Score potential. ((Proposed FAAB bid: $ 15)
The pick for the second round to be avoided to be charged in a substitution out of season and just signed a contract before the season started. Still subject to an NFL suspension, he will be available to play this week. Jerome Ford's silly show when the starter opens the door for Judkins and fellow-smokie Dylan Sampson (12-29 Hasten, 8-64 received) to take a larger part of the accents. Judkins was set up as the lead, so that the ceiling is high. But that also applies to the risk level. ((Pid: $ 12)
WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert van de Chargers finished as the QB5 in week 1 and showed off with a surprising affinity for the air. Johnston was the most important beneficiary and caught a few touchdown passes under his five receptions for 79 Yards. Colleague Wideout Keenan Allen also had a good match (7-68, TD), so that he could be a fallback option, especially if the Run game of LA does not improve. ((Pid: $ 9)
Wr Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
A name under the radar here with a considerable immediate value. Boutte led all Patriots recipients with eight goals on Sunday and caught six for 103 Yards. Just like the chargers, however, the pats could not run the ball well. So QB Drake Maye eventually threw 46 fit. Maybe the best news is the Miami Dolphins The defense is the next. ((Pid: $ 8)
WR Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
As long as Joe Flacco is the Quarterback, the browns will be a threat in the passing game. Flacco threw the ball 45 times in a loss of one point for the BengalWith Tillman on eight of them. He caught five to 52 Yards and Flacco's only TD. There is still much to be arranged in the browns attack, so don't go overboard yet. Heck, Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Had seven catches for 63 yards. ((Pid: $ 8)
What a Mess Week 1 was for tight ends with Brock Bowers, George Kittle and Evan Enggram who all leave early with injuries. Johnson was now a tight end that flourished. He led the position with 11 goals and ended with eight catches for 76 Yards. The saints will probably play a lot from behind this season, so Johnson could be one of the breakouts of 2025. ((Pid: $ 7)
Qb Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
Are you already a believer? The 41-year-old led all the Quarterbacks in week 1 with four TouchDown passes in his debut of Steelers and looked a lot like the four-fold MVP he is. Having a game break target such as DK Metcalf certainly helps, but those TD passes (against what a decent New York Jets defense should be) went to Calvin Austin, Ben Skowronek, Jaylen Warren and Jonnu Smith. Has A-Rod found the fountain of Ayahuasca? ((Pid: $ 3)
RB Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Various back -up running saw their stock rise after week 1. Gainwell is apparently ahead of Rookie Kaleb Johnson on the depth card (behind starter Jaylen Warren) after seven carrys and four goals. He didn't do much with those opportunities (23 total meter), but can be a useful bank option for the time being. ((Pid: $ 3)
The Jaguars -Backfield was just less competitive for Snaps with Tank Bigsby traded to Philadelphia. Travis Etienne (156 total meter) was great in the opener, so that may have played a role, but Tuten could arise as a valuable backup, given the injury history of Etienne. ((Pid: $ 3)
In Jake Tanges, San Francisco 49ers
For those in Rallllllllly deep competitions, Kittle's hamstring injury will probably keep him out for at least a month, so that the door is opened for tongues to take over the role. The Niners that Corps received were already decimated before Kittle went down and Wr Jauan Jennings also left early on Sunday with a shoulder injury. Tanges caught 15 passes for 15 meters, but one of them was the game-winning touchdown. Look for him to be a larger part of the violation in the meantime. ((Pid: $ 1)
