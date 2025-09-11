The Australian cricket Great Peter Siddle will trade in the field for the peloton at Amys Great Ocean Road Gran Fondo in Lorne, Victoria next month.

The Fast Bowler champion will register for the Mass Participation Ride, which this year coincides with the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships, for the second time with Olympic swimmer Mack Horton and more than 1,900 other cyclists.

Siddle, since the calling of time on his red ball career with a match-seal Wicket for Victoria in March, is a somewhat cycling Odyssey portives on the Tour by Flanders and Paris-Roubaix with Mummu-Biksen in April and spent a few days in the Tour de France in July.

I almost ended the season and that was just like my retirement for myself, he reminds himself of the Spring Classics.

I have always looked at bicycles, not only the road, but for years the SBS height points of the tour in the past. I have always loved the one -day races. To be able to come there and view it and to be part of it, was actually a dream come true.

Asked to weigh on the debate of the Flanders versus Roubaix, the avid cyclist does not hesitate. Roubaix for history, and for its love, but Flanders is more exciting to drive, he says.

Siddle is not completely withdrawn from the game in which he made his name. He will compete for the Melbourne stars in the coming BBL | 15 season from December.

He does expect to feel a bit FOMO when the new cricket season starts in October. After all, it was only six months ago that Victoria's coach apparently tried to turn Siddles arm to play another. That followed a BBL | 14 campaign in which the 40-year-old still hurled deliveries with more than 145 km/h.

However, Siddle also has peace with his decision, especially if this means that you spend more time on the bike.

I have probably been cycling for almost 15 years. It became gradual, not addictive, but I became more passionate about it, he says.

From Covid I started to take it really more seriously and to drive much more, do different races or journeys, small adventures. Now I just love it. It's nicer than playing bloody cricket, that's for sure!

Cycling just became my little meditation. I go by bike and drive around new places and just be relaxed and fresh and free on my way. I thought it was very soothing. It was because of that weird time [COVID] It became a very comfortable for me to do.

Siddle estimates that he has spent four of the past five months abroad, but no fitness has lost between journeys near 150 km and Masters Cricket tournaments.

If there is something, it will probably get better, he says. I think having these trips and goals, events such as Amys, where it gives me something to train for, it gives me something to be prepared for, it gives me that resemblance to professional sport where you prepare for an event and prepare me, it keeps me competitive. Keep me healthy, keep me fit. The more I can do, especially when it is on my bike, I will try to be part of it.

Amys Great Ocean Road Gran Fondo Doubles as a qualification for the UCI Gran Fondo world championships, in which the best amateur cyclists from all over the world compete for the coveted rainbow jersey of the sport about age categories.

This year, Siddle is running on Amys for the love and the cause. Amys Foundation argues for improved road safety between motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

I think being a lot of different people and everyone who enjoys it for the same reasons, regardless of the level they are on, just getting out and driving, and fingers are good weather for all of us, it's always a great weekend, says Siddle.

We had a good group there the last time, about five of us all drove together and worked together. It is pretty nice if you do it in such a small group, you can have that dream to be a professional cyclist in a certain way, to work as a small team and make ends meet. You feel that it is really professional.

However, he did not exclude to qualify for a future bid in Rainbow Jersey on a Gran Fondo world championships.

I think I have to do more good training to do the right things because I am competitive. I don't want to go in two, says Siddle.

I can still be competitive in the recreational [Amys Great Ocean Road Gran Fondo] But perhaps once I get a little more serious in the next 12 months and can consistently go on the bike, I start to do a few more.

