All hope of the Ursuline football team that will reach the play -offs this year has disappeared after canceling one match and having a bye.

Now comes the message that the Warren G. Harding football team has decided not to play against the Ursuline Fighting Irish on September 19.

Warren Superintendent Steve Chiaro sent the following message on Wednesday afternoon:

“In the light of the recent allegations against the Ursuline Football Program and a second federal lawsuit that has been brought today, the Warren G. Harding Raiders will respectfully not play Ursuline in Game 5 planned for September 19.

The decision was made with careful consideration and the district is convinced that it is in the best interest of our Warren G. Harding students and our community. “

Some of the Ursulin football players, coaches, managers and the diocese are appointed in the amazing lawsuit resulting from a team beet in July.

On Wednesday, a second lawsuit was filed against a football player, school managers and the diocese about an alleged attack that took place in 2023.

Ursuline is eliminated this week and has now planned seven competitions, which is a shortage of qualifying for the OHSAA play -offs.