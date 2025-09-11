Sports
Grand SLAM champion Lleyton Hewitt suspended for pushing anti-doping official
Lleyton Hewitt is allowed in the Davis Cup match in Sydney in Sydney, even though he was hit with a fine and a ban on “offensive behavior” in an earlier draw when he pushed a voluntary doping control officer against a wall.
The 44-year-old Grand Slam Great was handed over a two-week suspension and $ 30,000 on Wednesday after he was found guilty by an independent tribunal of pushing the 60-year-old anti-doping chaperone in an incident after the semi-final of Australia by Italy in Malaga last year.
The tribunal advised a third of the fine ($ 10,000) received by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) must be paid to the supervisor “for compensation for the stress, the inconvenience and the shame of the incident”.
Since then, the official has said that he will never again do a draw, where the ITIA says that “a tangible loss for the anti-doping program would represent”.
The ITIA had insisted on a heavier sanction, asked for a four -week suspension and a fine of $ US25,000 ($ 37,500), in which the tribunal agreed: “There was no apology or control of the well -being of the supervisor” and “a lack of remorse from Mr Hewitt”.
The agency also asked for the “poor disciplinary file of Hewitt, including five previous incidents of attacking behavior towards tennis officers and non-compliance with tennis rules” to be taken into account, as well as his behavior during the hearing, which it had been “obstructive and inappropriate”.
Hewitt denied the indictment and quoted self -defense, but the tribunal confirmed it and said that his behavior was “not reasonable and proportional”.
But the tribunal rejected the primary matter of the ITIA that “the push was not provoked and born of anger or irritation due to the loss against Italy”.
But with Hewitt's side that Belgium organized this Saturday and Sunday in the second round of qualifications, said the chair of the Tribunal, Michael Heron, that they did not “want to punish unnecessarily” on Hewitt by influencing his Davis Cup schedule.
The tribunal also wanted to give Hewitt time to appeal against the verdict if he wanted to. The Itia reported that he and his team had not done so so far.
His suspension starts in two weeks, lasted from September 24 to October 7. Hewitt is not allowed to participate in all tennis -related activities, including coaching, mentoring, playing, Captainincy and other associated roles “in those two weeks.
“Anti-doping staff plays a fundamental role behind the scenes in maintaining the integrity of tennis, and they should be able to fulfill their role without fear of physical contact,” said ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse in a statement.
“In this case that line was clearly crossed and we had no other option than taking action.”
The incident happened when both Hewitt and the anti-doping supervisor were in the same busy course and made contact.
The tribunal accepted that Hewitt had recovered from a medical condition, of which he said he had encouraged him to push the civil servant away, whom he did not know was a companion when there was contact between them.
But the tribunal discovered that the push was “too strong or powerful and was excessive or disproportionate” and that “other options were available”.
In the defense of Hewitt, it was noted: “His distinguished 25-year career is characterized by exemplary professionalism and dedication to tennis, and he has expressed genuine regret for the incident and does not bear hostility to the Chaperone”.
“At the time, he recovered from a sickness awake and constantly contributed to his response.”
The tribunal, statement about his previous disciplinary record, said: “It was not of the opinion that historical or non -related spots on an other exemplary career should increase the fine for this isolated incident”.
