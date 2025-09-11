16 Veldhockey sends Elizabethtown, 7-0





Next game: At Catholic 13-8/2025 | 13:00 September 13 (Sat) / 13:00 hrs bee Catholic History Elizabethtown, Pa. The Hockey team of Franklin & Marshall was number 16 in the latest NFHCA National Poll produced his scorching offensive pace to start the 2025 season with a 7-0 win in Elizabethtown on Wednesday evening. The seven goals marked the first time since a 7-0 win versus Eastern during the 2018 season that F&M had scored many times in a single match. The defense was also due to the challenge when it placed its first shutout of the season to move to a perfect 4-0 of the year. Caitlin Hoover placed a hat trick to speed up the F&M attack, with Keira Boensch ” Megan became ” Molly Donadoni And Ava Lofgren Also find the back of the cage. The Hattrick van Hoover was the third of her career after he also scored three times against Alvernia and Ursinus during the 2023 season. She now has 23 goals for her career. The goal of Donadoni was the first of her career, while the Langes from Boensch and Dadio were their first of the 2025 campaign. Franklin and Marshall only needed 1:23 before her huge attacking night ever started. Donadoni came to the act a little less than 10 minutes later. The diplomats doubled their lead during the second quarter behind Hoover's second of the night that was assisted by Hannah Fitzgerald . After being helped with the second goal, Dadio lifted the fourth goal of the team for a little less than 90 seconds. Maya Rorick . It was again a quick attack that started the third quarter when Boensch scored a little less than four minutes in the second half. Hoover would eventually lock up her hat trick with less than four minutes to play in the third period. Lofgren took the ultimate goal of F&M from the evening during the 52nd minute of Game promotion. Franklin and Marshall had a very efficient night when the diplomats scored on more than half of their shots on goal and ended up with a cumulative 18-6 benefit in total recordings. In the few chances that the Blue Jays had, he ruled Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Week Meghan Dole Previously made four saves in just under 53 minutes of action Sara Davis Came to complete the combined shutout. Field Hockey makes its second road trip of the week when the diplomats travel to the Catholic this Saturday for an opening pass at 13:00 in Washington, DC

