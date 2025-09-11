Hey Nerds! After an exciting start to the season, the fantasy shares of some players increases as a result of increased performance, injuries or recent retirement. In the meantime, others have fallen due to poor performance, injuries or recent transactions. In this week 2 Fantasy Football Trade Advice we dive into some Dynasty recommendations for the goals of the top player on their way to week 2 of the NFL season 2025.

Player Position Team Commercial advice Notes Zach Charbonnet RB Seattle Seahawks Exchange for Split carries with Kenneth Walker, efficient back. Consider 2026 2nd round pick or higher for contenders. Zay -flowers Wre Baltimore Ravens Exchange for Week 1: 7/143/1. Buy-Lage Potential depends on the manager team. Mid-to-late 2026 1e could acquire it. George Kittle The San Francisco 49ers Exchange for Hamstring injury, buy for contenders that need to be needed, health monitor. Cam -district QB Tennessee Titans Exchange for Struggled versus Broncos. Target panic managers with veteran QBS + future picks. Kayshon Boutee Wre New England Patriots Swap Week 1: 103 Yards, 6 receptions. Sales high to focus on younger prospects. James Conner RB Arizona Cardinals Swap Inefficient Week 1; Trade for second round pick while the value still applies. Daniel Jones QB Indianapolis Colts Swap QB3 in week 2; Package with younger assets for heavier matchup. Travis Kelce The Kansas City Chiefs Swap Limited production of week 1; Candidates can exchange for Hunter Henry + assets. Deebo Samuel Sr. Wre Washington Commanders Swap High value week 1. Reconstruction teams can exchange it + 2026 1st for younger assets. Kenneth Walker III RB Seattle Seahawks Swap Split touches with Charbonnet. Goalkeeper still invested before 2026 1e.

Players to act for | Week 2 Fantasy Football

Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Trade Value | Week 2

Zach CharbonNet (photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire)

During the low season, Seattle coaching Zach Charbonnet. Head coach Mike MacDonald said: “Zach, he's just a stud. He just does it every day. The same person, great spirit, strong as an ox, does everything well. I mean, what do you want from a football player? Zach CharbonNet.“In week 1, CharbonNet showed exactly what MacDonald said while he deserved with Carry's Kenneth WalkerFinding the end zone and turned out to be the more efficient running. You must act quickly with CharbonNet; I would start my negotiations with a 2nd round pick from 2026, but would be fine to act a 2026 1st if I was a competition.

Zay Flowers Dynasty Trade Doel | Week 2

On the #nerd podcast, Rich and Garret debated about their ranking of Zay -flowers. Rich considered flowers as more of a WR3, while Garret saw flowers as a WR2. Rich discussed that he was able to acquire flowers for the 2.01 in one of his dynastia competitions. After an impressive 7/143/1 Stat line against Buffalo in week 1, I no longer think the price is available. However, I tend to lean closer to Garret's look at flowers and would have no problems giving up a 2026 halfway to late 1st, depending on my team structure.

George Kittle Buy-Low Trade Advice | Week 2

George Kittle (photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire)

In the first half against Seattle, George Kittle Leek a main part of the passing attack of the 49 people, taking 4 steps for 25 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, Kittle has sustained a hamstring injury, so that, according to Adam Schefter, he will miss a few weeks. It is possible that the Kittle owner has sustained the constant injuries during his career and he can guess him away. This movement is for contenders that only need a tight end that is fed up with the fantasiewill of Fortuin in the position.

Cam Ward Dynasty Trade Doel | Week 2

Do not panic if you have a Cam -district Manager after a disappointing week 1. Ward was confronted with a very heavy Denver Broncos defense in Mile High Stadium. That is a challenging environment for every quarterback, especially a rookie. There are better days before the Ward. Check the panic level of the district manager and main work whether they are concerned about the future of the signal caller. Try to pack an older experienced quarterback, such as Aaron Rodgers” Geno Smithor Matthew Stafford And a future second rounder to start negotiations.

Players to trade away Week 2 Fantasy Football

Kayshon Boutte Sales High Dynasty Advice | Week 2

Many fantasy -owners wondered which pass catcher on the New England Patriots to Roster. Didn't have much Kayshon Boutte At the top of that list. In week 1, the team led in receiving Werven (103) and brought the team leader in receptions (6). The New England formula for winning games will not revolve around 46 passings. In the future I still see Boutte competing Hunter Henry And Stefon Diggs In the pecking order for goals. You can take this opportunity to exchange Boutte away for a younger prospect that had no strong week 1, such as teammate Kyle Williams.

James Conner Fantasy Trade Value | Week 2

James Conner (photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire)

The clock taps your trade window to exchange James Conner. While he is still in charge of the Cardinals attack, Trey Benson That's right on the door. In the end Benson will kick the door down. Conner finished week 1 with an inefficient Stat line of 12 wears for 39 hasty yards. Conner contributed to the receiving game, where he recorded four receptions and found the end zone. Although a first round pick is from the question for Conner, a 2nd round pick is in no way unreasonable.

Daniel Jones Dynasty Trade strategy | Week 2

Don't look now, but Daniel Jones is currently the QB3 that went in week 2. Jones has completed 22-of-29 pass attempts for 272 Yards and one touchdown, while he also hurried seven times for 26 yards and two touchdowns in the victory of the Colts on the Dolphins. This is the time to exchange Jones for his week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. I would pack Jones with a player for a younger possession. I like these transactions below as potential options.

Travis Kelce Fantasy Trade Outlook | Week 2

In a game where the leaders were without Rashee rice or Xavier worthy” Travis Kelce Was held on to only 2 receptions for 47 yards. Some of those yards were on a touchdown reception of 37 meters. At the age of 35, if you have not unloaded Kelce from your selection, close your window quickly. Approach the Hunter Henry manager and see if you can get Henry plus something in exchange for Kelce.

Deebo Samuel Dynasty Trade Advice | Week 2

Deebo Samuel, Sr. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire)

Deebo Samuel Made a splash in his debut with the Washington commanders. Samuel finished with 7 receptions for 77 receiving yards on 10 goals. He also hurried for a 19 -meter touchdown. Potentially this could be the best match of the season for Samuel, but his value is the highest that it has been for a while. If you are a reconstruction team, consider moving your 2026 1st round pick and Samuel Was the delay. It will at least open trade discussions and possibly other scenarios to acquire Egbuka.

Kenneth Walker Fantasy Football Customer value | Week 2

Kenneth Walker has had quite the low season with the Seattle Seahawks. Walker spent most of the low season recovering from a persistent injury, so that more repetitions could Zach Charbonnet. In week 1, CharbonNet and Walker had a near-life split of touches. CharbonNet has shown to be the more efficient back and to move forward, has pronounced a greater role in the attack. Some recent transactions in the GM Dynasty have recorded Kenneth Walker for a 1st Pick 2026 and extra compensation. Find the owner who still believes in Walker and receive their pick from the first round 2026.

Thank you Nerds! That is a wrap on this week Trade Talk! As the season rolls, making the right movements can now set up for a strong play -off push. Keep an eye on those trending players, take advantage of purchase-bear and sales high windows and don't be afraid to shake things up if your schedule needs a boost. Participate every Wednesday for weekly trade advice updates!

