Lleyton Hewitt pushes the 60-year-old tennis volunteer but claims self-defense





Former Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt was struck with a two-week suspension through his duties such as Australia Davis Cup Captain after pushing a 60-year-old volunteer. The incident that was unveiled on Wednesday happened in the aftermath of the loss of Australia Davis Cup for Italy in Malaga last November, where the volunteer was a supervisor who worked on the anti -doping program. Advertisement The volunteer job was to inform players of their anti-doping test requirements and to guide them to the test site. But his work was interrupted by Hewitt, who has since claimed that he was acting in self -defense. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, a video of the incident shows that Hewitt pushes the volunteer. Telegraph Understands that the 60-year-old man said that he no longer wants to do volunteer work for similar tasks in the future. Hewitt, who is 44, has served since 2016 as Australiaas Davis Cup captain after an excellent play career in which he won Wimbledon in 2002 and the US Open the previous year. Hewitt, a former world no. 1, won Wimbledon in 2002 – Getty Images/Mike Hewitt The process of responding to the incident took the best part of a year. Advertisement According to a statement from the International Tennis Integrity Agency, Hewitt denied the indictment that was submitted after revision of video certificate, witness statements and interviews that quoted self -defense. The chairman of the Independent Tribunal, Michael Heron KC, ruled that the accusation of offensive behavior was maintained and stated that Hewitts actions did not meet the requirements of self-defense and that his behavior was not reasonable and proportionate. Heron handed out a two -week suspension, starting from 24 September. According to the ITIA statement, the timing is arranged not to be too punitive on Hewitt by influencing his Davis Cup schedule and to offer the possibility to offer a profession before the sanction comes into effect. No profession has been filed to date. Hewitt is supposed to have said that he was planning to travel to different tournaments during that period of two weeks to guide the Australian players' journeys that he will not be able to make now. Advertisement However, the suspension has been timed to not coincide with the Australia -lasting Davis Cup match against Belgium, which will be performed this weekend in Sydneys Ken Rosewall Arena. Hewitt is facing the media in Sydney on Friday as part of the regular pre-match structure, and he will certainly be asked about the suspension. In the meantime, Telegraph has contacted his representatives for comment. Expand your horizon with award -winning British journalism. Try De Telegraaf for free for 1 month with unlimited access to our award -winning website, exclusive app, money -saving offers and more.

