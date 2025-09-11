Kylian Mbapp admitted that the football world would be disgusted a long time ago if he had no passion for playing the game. The France and Real Madrid Vooruit also said that he would never encourage a child of him to follow in his footsteps.

In a long and occasional bitter interview, Mbapp told Lquipe: I am fatalistic about the world of football, but not about life. Life is great. Football is what it is.

I like to say that people who go to the stadium are lucky only Come and see a show and don't know what is happening behind the scenes. To be honest, if I didn't have this passion, the football world would be disgusted a long time ago.

That is the world in which we live, and we can't change it. I will never advise a child of mine to board the Footballworld.

The interview to mark a makeover of Lquipe Magazine appeared hours after Mbapp scored his 52nd goal in 92 performances for France, in a 2-1 victory against Iceland, and beating Thierry Henrys Scorecord.

Mbapp left Paris Saintgermain last year after a conflict that has still not been resolved and the subject is of legal steps. Mbapp has withdrawn his complaint about intimidation against the club, but claims 55 million in alleged unpaid salary and a bonus. PSG claims that Mbapp agreed to refrain from the 55m when he moved to Real Madrid and made a counterclaim of 98m.

The more money you have, the more problems you have, the 26-year-old attacker told Lquipe.

Some people don't see that your life has changed; They want to hold the image of you as a child when you were with them. But you are no longer the same person. You have responsibilities, obligations, a job, people to answer

From his dispute with PSG, he said he had no desire to harm the club where he made his name. It is my right, his employment law. I have signed an employment contract. I just wanted to be paid. I have nothing against PSG, I love the club, I have friends there, but this is the only way to get what I owe, something I have earned by the sweat of my forehead.

In the special edition, Mbapp Kylian shows, Mbapp about his childhood and career and is seen in family photos. I often say that people don't know me, he said. Much of what is said about me is far from the truth. Some people spend their entire career waiting for recognition or people to really know who they are. You have to learn to live with that.

You waste a lot of energy if you spend your time fighting, and you will never win. If you look at the great French athletes, they are all torn apart by public opinion at some point. I think it is a necessary part of the process, and I think that's fine.

Asked if he felt that fans expected too much of him, Mbapp said: I never wanted to accept failure, so I don't mind being criticized for it. I am very hard for myself, even more than most people, so I am very comfortable with that.