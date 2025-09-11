



In order to further improve the research capacity and competence to the John Gokongwei School of Management, the PhD has initiated an important step in Leadership Studies Program by launching JGSOM Melti: Asteneo Leadership Laboratories. Worteld In the Greek word for 'research', the JGSOM Melti is an initiative designed to cultivate an environment where rigorous academic research can thrive and where both students and alumni actively contribute to promoting knowledge in leadership studies. Development of the JGSOM Melti

On August 12, 2025, program director Dr. Emerald Jay d Ilac gathered a meeting with faculty members Dr. Helen Amante, Dr. Robbie Lizares, Dr. Rico OSI and Dr. Pilar Tolentino to discuss and develop the structure and mechanics of running and to develop the JGSOM Melti. This meeting served as a platform for cooperation planning and ensured that the laboratories would be equipped to offer meaningful opportunities for both current students and alumni. Mentoring and alumni involvement

An important characteristic of the research laboratories is the involvement of program -alumni, which are encouraged to guide the current promotion in leadership studies. Alumni support students in transforming their research ideas into viable projects, offer guidelines during the research process and help in navigating the road to publication. This mentoring not only helps students to meet the publication -requirement of CMO 15 series of 2019, but also sharpen their research skills, which is prepared for their dissertation. Coordination with strategic research areas

As his leadership research laboratory, the JGSOM Melti operates within the broader research agenda of the PhD in Leadership Studies Program, with a focus on sustainability leadership, entrepreneurial leadership, emerging technologies and development of Human Resource and organization. These focus areas are strategically selected to adapt to Ateneos Strategic University areas, the sustainable development goals of the United Nations and the John Gokongwei School of Management's General Research Agenda. Faculty leadership and involvement with current students

During the first meeting, Dr. Amante, Dr. Lizares, Dr. OSI and Dr. Tolentino each their specific research interests and agreed to lead the respective laboratories. Their leadership ensures that students have access to expert guidance in various advanced leadership topics. The mentors of the research laboratory subsequently promoted in leadership studies students from batches 2024 and 2025. These discussions were aimed at the continuous research projects of the students and served to encourage their active participation in the laboratories. Faculty mentors also shared their research interests, which enabled students to identify coordination areas and to select mentors whose expertise best matches their own research goals. Promoting cooperation and progressing of leadership knowledge

By creating structured opportunities for cooperation between mentors and students, the research laboratories have focused on more research publications, which enriches the amount of leadership knowledge in the country. This collaboration approach not only comes for individual students, but also contributes to the progress of leadership studies such as a discipline, whereby the road is released for lifelong learning.

