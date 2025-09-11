



It was a decisive last weekend of Club Cricket in South Wales, because the Welsh Cup final of the men saw Pontardualais CC USK CC beat to win the title, and the Panthers CC that sealed the South Wales Cricket League Premier Division. Bangor CC wins their penultimate competition as favorites to win the North Wales Premier League next week. The Welsh Cup final of the men on Sunday at USK CC first had Pontarddulais CC-Batting, and after a shaky start, the South-West Walian Club succeeded in getting 195 runs on the board, thanks to 75-run innings of Carl Roberts in the top order in the top order in the top order in the top order in the top order in the top order in the top order in the top order in the top order Pontula. Bowlers Canniston Gunaratnam and Dafydd Davies. Gunaratnam, who represented Sri Lanka U19S and is a student at the University of South Wales, ended with 4 wickets in a stunning 7-over spell that only gives away 12 points. Dafydd Davies picked up two wickets in his 8-over new ball spell, when Pontarddulais CC won the Welsh Cup final with 87 points, In the Premier Division of the South Wales Cricket League of Women, the Panthers won the only one who were not washed out because of rain, which confirmed their status as champions of the competition. Glamorgan's Megan Janczewski's Knock or 61, well supported by Glamorgan's Isla Thomson, gave the Panthers CC a large 94-run about Cardiff CC. In the North Wales Premier League, Bangor CC has recorded a big win and Gwersyllt Park CC defeated with 8 Wickets, to inch to go closer to the competition title with one match and a lead of 10 points about Brymbo CC, who also won their penultimate competition to have a fight. Mochdre CCs Will Evans Top-Score in De Ronde with 161 points top his name, because his teammate Marcus Mangiameli got an unbeaten ton to give them a 36-run victory over CONWY CC. St. Asaph CCs Duncan Midgley scored 111 to guide his team to the victory over Debigh CC, for whom Harrison Jones scored Top with an undefeated 103, albeit in a losing business. Scores and Summary of the Premier Club Cricket last weekend: North Wales Men's Premier League Bangor CC 123/2 (N Scott 38*, C Williams 36) Beat Park Park 119 (K Stoute 62; s Parekh 4/23) by 8 Wickets. Brymbo CC 137/3 (J Barnard 62*) Beat Menai Bridge CC 132 (J Claybrook 3/14) by 7 Wickets. Mochdre CC 289/2 (W Evans 161, M Mangiameli 100*) Vefa Conwy CC 253 (A Williams 63, J Davies 59, Da Costa 42, p Jeley 39 * PMPipion 3/18, Msiel 3/54) by 36 runs. Northop CC 124/2 (M Williams 47*, J Evans 46*) Vesta Bethesda CC 123 (t Hughes 4/22) by 8 Wickets. St Asaph CC 245/5 (D Midgley 111, M Ryan 41, K Williams 33) Vesta Denbigh CC 242/5 (H Jones 103*, s Lewis 51, M van Voorst 39) by 5 Wickets. South Wales Women's Premier League The Panthers CC 194/9 (M Janczewski 61, I Thomson 30; I Marin-Curtoud 4/28) Vefa Cardiff CC 100 (R ELIAS 51; E Closs-Sharp 3/5, I Smart 3/16) with 94 runs. Welsh Cup final for men Pontarddulais CC 195/7 (C Roberts 75, S Jardine 40) Defeat UK CC 108 (C Gunaratnam 4/12, J Arrowsmith 3/29) with 87 runs.

