



Williamsburg, va. After beating Maine in his CAA opener last weekend, the William & Mary football team returns to his non-conference Lei when it plays in Virginia on Saturday at 12.00. The game is broadcast ACC Network, While fans can also listen to a live audio broadcast on the ether room at Tide 92.3 FM and 107.9 FM and via the internet ate Tideradio.com. Live statistics are available on Virginiassports.comWhile fans can follow the promotion @WMtribefootball. Season tickets, mini-plans and single-game tickets for all W&M home games are available on Tribeathletics.com. More information about the improved fan experience in Zable Stadium for the 2025 season, including security improvements, pre-game areas, shuttle service, the new children's zone, upgrades of fan experience and more on Tribeathletics.com. Clear BAG policy and metal detectors at Zable Stadium in 2025 Furtheringits commitment to a first class and secure environment at home athletic events, William & Mary will implement the use of walk-through metal detectors at the entrances to athletic venues (both ticketed and non-ticketed events)beginning in the fall of 2025. This enhanced security method mirrors Standard Practice at Most Major Professional and Intercollegiate Athletic Events Throughhout The Countryand Complimens The Clear Bag PolicyalReady in Place. Fans Will Proced Through Metal Detectors Prior To Having scan their tickets or entered a location for non-Tickets-Evenings. Participants do not have to remove items such as belts, mobile phones, coins, jackets, jewelry, watches, portfolios, shoes or other small objects. If extra screening is necessary, security personnel will ask the person to continue to a secondary screening, where they are asked to shift themselves from certain items and to become clear again. This season, W&M is on its way to a 1-1 start after bouncing back from a 23-21 seasonal setback at Furman with a 28-27 victory against Maine last Saturday. First -year Start Quarterback Tyler Hughes Has led a balanced attack and leads the team in almost (130 yds) while he also throws three touchdown passes. Width Deven Thompson is 23rd nationally with 21.5 yards per catch. Led by All-America Linebacker Luke Banbury The one is in third place in Tackles per match (15.0) and is first bound in PBU (4), the tribe is in 15th place in the country in total defense (280.0) and 17th for defense (138.0). Moreover, W&M has forced at least one turnover in 12 consecutive games that go back to last season. Head coach Mike London Currently, 99 career wins and only one needs one for 100. Virginia has a 1-1 record after opening the season with a 48-7 victory against Coastal Carolina and losses in NC State, 35-31. Running back J'Mari Taylor has hurried for five touchdowns and leads the ACC with 6.74 yards per Carry. Defensively, Landon Danley leads the Cavaliers with 13 tackles, while Ethan Minter has posted eight stops with 2 TFL and an interception. Saturday's competition in Virginia will mark the 40th meeting between the two schools, because UvA has an advantage of 32-6-1 in the all-time series. The last victory of W&M came in the series in 2009, while the Cavaliers won the last six matchups. This week's game notes are available below or by clicking here.

