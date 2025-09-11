Sports
Field Hockey organizes on Friday no. 6 Duke
The match-up is schedule before 4 p.m. starts and is broadcast on Flocollege.
Reinforcement of dedication to a first class and safe environment at home Athletic events, William & Mary will implement the use of Walk-Through Metal Detectors at the inputs of athletes (both ticket and non-colored events) starting in the autumn of 2025. intercollegiate athletic events throughout the country of the entire country of the entire country Clear BAG policyAlready in place. Participants do not have to remove items such as belts, mobile phones, coins, jackets, jewelry, watches, portfolios, shoes or other small objects. If extra screening is necessary, security personnel will ask the person to continue to a secondary screening, where they are asked to shift themselves from certain items and to become clear again.
-In the 2-1 victory of the tribe over reigning Patriot League champion Lafayette, Junior Josie Mae Gruendel scored twice in the last 2:04 to lift the trunk to victory. Both goals came from penalty corners, including the game winner with 22 seconds from a rebound.
– Gruendel recorded her first career brace in the victory over Lafayette. It has since marked the first game with two goals for a foundation player Kellen Richbourg Made two in the victory over Delaware in 2024.
– W&M and Duke met in 39 of the last 41 years, including each of the last four seasons since the spring of Covieded2021. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series on 31-9-1. Last season, Duke won a 5-0 win in Durham after winning a 1-0 win in 2023. The last victory of the tribe came during the 2022 campaign De Blue Devils, 2-1, in Durham.
– Junior Alexandra de Jesuswho split time in goal with second -year students Emma Search In the victory over Lafayette is in second place in the CAA and seventh national in Saves per match (8.5). In the setback of the tribe at Old Dominion on 31 August, she produced one of the top performance in school history, with 24 Saves against the Monarchs. It marked the fourth most saves in a competition in school history, was the most for a Stam goalkeeper since 1994 and is the most for a goalkeeper National in 2025.
– Gruendel and Senior Emme Schwartz Earned in the previous season All-caa enrivores Prior to the 2025 season. Gruendel was one of the 12 players named after the preseason All-CAA team, while Schwartz was one of the five players, to make the distinction of honorable mention. It marked the second consecutive season in which Gruend was recognized after she was on the honorable mentioning list in 2024.
-The non -conference scheme of the tribe comprises four NCAA tournament teachers from last season (Lafayette, Duke, Virginia and Delaware), and four teams that are currently classified in the National Top 20. Together with No. 6 Duke this week, De Stam Hosts No. 3 Virginia, and No.
