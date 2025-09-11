Sports
WTT champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group Third Day Condced – Macao Sar Government Portal
Wang Chuqin goes with confidence to the quarterfinals
WTT champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao Sar-Koordheid, World table tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macao Table Tennis Games. Chinas Wang Chuqin, Zhu Yuling from Macao, China, together with various other players, made a passage to the quarterfinals.
The round-of-32 competitions were closed today during the first session. In the men's Singles, Chinas Xue Fei, a replacement participant, was confronted with the current world number three Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan. Although Harimoto opened the first match with a 5-2 lead, Xue Fei shifted the momentum, in which he broke his opponents rhythm and spent three consecutive games to claim a 3-0 victory (11-8, 11-8, 11-9). Chen Yuanyu from China fought five games against Egypt Omar Assar, eventually the upper hand on 3-2 (3-11, 11-6, 11-13, 11-8, 11-8). In the meantime, Jang Woojin van Korea Republic booked a 3-1 victory (5-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8) about Sweden Anton Kallberg.
In the singles of the ladies, Chen Yi van China supplied a solid version and Kim Nayeong of Korea Republic 3-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4) to reach the round of 16. Hong Kong, Chinas Doo Hi Kem with a straight victory of ARYY, 11-9, 11-9. In the meantime, Germany Ying Han Britt Eerland van Nederland conquered 3-1 (11-2, 7-11, 11-9, 11-2) to book her place in the next round.
Wang Chuqin and Zhu Yuling fell to the quarterfinals
The round of 16 games started in today's evening session. In the Heren Singles Wang Chuqin from China faced Jonathan Groth van Denmark. After he had dropped the opening match, Wang adjusted his game to take the following three games in a row (7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-2) to reach the quarterfinals. Lin Yun-Ju of the Chinese Taipei met Simon Gauzy van France and demonstrated his superiority to achieve a 3-1 victory (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6). Germanys Benedikt Duda also progressed with a 3-1 victory (9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-9) about Thibault Poret of France.
In the ladies singles, Zhu Yuling from Macao, China, produced a steady version to beat Bruna Takahashi of Brazil 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-7) and to go to the quarterfinals. Wang Yidi from China faced Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico. After the two players had traded the first four games, Wang missed important points in the decision maker (11-7, 5-11, 11-4, 9-11, 10-12) to crash out of the competition.
The results of September 11 are as follows:
|
Event
|
Players
|
Result
|
Men's Singles – Tour of 32
|
Chen Yuanyu (China) vs Omar Assar (Egypt)
|
3-2
|
Xue Fei (China) vs Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan)
|
3-0
|
Sweden is not Koreon Republic)
|
1-3
|
Ladies Singles – Tour of 32
|
Doo Hi Kem (Hong Kong, China) vs Minhyung Jee (Australia)
|
3-0
|
Britt Eerland (The Netherlands) vs Ying Han (Germany)
|
1-3
|
Chen Yi (China) vs Kim Nayeong (Korea Republic)
|
3-1
|
Men's Singles – Tour of 16
|
Lin Yun-ju (Chinese Taipei) vs Simon Gauzy (France)
|
3-1
|
Jonathan Groth (Denmark) vs Wang Chuqin (China)
|
1-3
|
Benedikt Duda (Germany) vs Thibault Poret (France)
|
3-1
|
Ladies Singles – Tour of 16
|
Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico) vs Wang Yidi (China)
|
3-2
|
Zhu Yuling (Macao, China) vs Bruna Takahashi (Brazil)
|
3-0
The tournament will continue tomorrow (September 12) with a series of round-of-16 games with various Chinese players. In the gentlemen Singles, Lin Shidong and Xue Fei will be confronted with Oh Junsung and Jang Woojin from Korea Republic respectively, while Chen Yuanyu will meet Lind van Denmark. In the ladies singles, Sun Yingsha takes on Bernadette Szocs from Romania. Wang Manyu will meet Japanese Hina Hayata, and Kuai Man will compete against Mima Ito. Chen Xingtong and Chen Yi will compete against Doo Hi Kem van Hong Kong, China and Ying Han of Germany.
Round of 16 games
|
Event
|
Time
|
Matchup
|
Ladies Singles – Tour of 16
|
12:00
|
Doo Hi Kem (Hong Kong, China) Vschen Xingtong (China)
|
Men's Singles – Tour of 16
|
12:35
|
Quadri Aruna (Nigeria) VSpatrick Franziska (Germany)
|
Ladies Singles – Tour of 16
|
13:10
|
Satsuki Odo (Japan) vs Miwa Harimoto (Japan)
|
Men's Singles – Tour of 16
|
13:45
|
Chen Yuanyu (China) Vsanders Lind (Denmark)
|
Ladies Singles – Tour of 16
|
14:20
|
Hina Hayata (Japan) Vswang Manyu (China)
|
Men's Singles – Tour of 16
|
14:55
|
Lin Shidong (China) vs Oh Junsung (Korea Republic)
|
Ladies Singles – Tour of 16
|
18:30
|
Chen Yi (China) vs Ying Han (Germany)
|
Men's Singles – Tour of 16
|
19:05
|
Jang Woojin (Korean Republic) vs Xue Fei (China)
|
Ladies Singles – Tour of 16
|
19:40
|
Kuai Man (China) vs Mima It (Japan)
|
Men's Singles – Tour of 16
|
20:15
|
Hugo Calderano (Brazil) vs Dang Qiu (Germany)
|
Ladies Singles – Tour of 16
|
20:50
|
Sun Yingsha (China) vs Bernadette Szocs (Romania)
Members of the public and visitors who want to be present can continue to buy tickets through the themeoyanmobile app and the Mini program. Each person can buy a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Access is required for all spectators of three and older, while children under three years of age who do not occupy a chair can enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Each adult may only bring one child with free access and the child must be accompanied at all times. The organizers remind the public to only buy tickets through authorized channels and strongly advise you to sell tickets at bloated prices.
Tickets for September 9 Slow access from 60 minutes before the competition starts. For those who have purchased tickets in advance via the MacAuticket.com website or mobile application, tickets can be collected at the on-site ticket office from two hours before the first match of the day. To collect tickets, buyers must present their booking confirmation, the registered telephone number and valid identification. If a representative collects tickets on behalf of the buyer, he must present the booking confirmation, the registered telephone number, a copy of the identification document for ticket holders, an authorization letter and their own valid identification.
For more information, go to the event website atwttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis -website atworldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events Facebook -page, (Macao Sports) WeChat Public Account and (Macao Sar Sports Bureau) -Abonement.
Members of the public and tourists can continue to buy tickets through the Maoyan Mobile App and Mini-Program. Each person can buy a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Access is required for all spectators of three and older, while children under three who cannot occupy a seat can enter for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Each adult may only bring one child with free access and the child must be accompanied at all times. The organizers remind the public and tourists to only buy tickets through authorized channels and advise strongly against resale tickets at bloated prices.
Ticket holders for the first session (S7) On 12 September the location will enter from 60 minutes before the game starts, while for the second session (S8) it arrives within 90 minutes before the game starts. Those who have booked tickets in advance via the MacAuticket.com website or the mobile application can collect them on the title defenses service counter on the site from two hours before the first game of the day. To collect tickets, buyers must present their booking confirmation, the registered telephone number and a valid identification document. If a representative collects tickets on behalf of the buyer, he must present the booking confirmation, the registered telephone number, a copy of the buyers' identification document, an authorization letter and their own valid identification.
For more information, go to the event website atwttmacao.sport.gov.mo, the World Table Tennis -website atworldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events Facebook -page, (Macao Sports) WeChat Public Account and (Macao Sar Sports Bureau) –abesburification.
