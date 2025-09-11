How you can watch game on Peacock





Buckeyes Coach Day speaks about correcting mistakes The football coach Ryan Day by Ohio, Ryan Day, talks about what happens when mistakes are made during a press conference on September 9, 2025. Fans will have to adapt to another streaming location for the football match of the Ohio State-Ohio University on September 13, set up on broadcast on Peacock at 7 p.m. In accordance with the deal of the streaming rights that corresponded to the Big Ten in 2022, the football matches of the conference were broadcast on various channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC, Peacock, CBS and the Big ten Network. As part of the deal, Peacock Select Big Ten matches began to broadcast in the 2023 season, with the rights to air eight regular seasonal matches of 2023-29. Read below for information about how you can view the Ohio State-U game that is only broadcast on Peacock. On which channel is the Ohio State-Ohio you football match? The Ohio State-Ohio football match is not on network or cable TV. How do I view the Ohio State-Ohio U-football match on September 13? The Ohio State-ohio football match on September 13 will only be broadcast Peacock at 7 p.m. Do you need a Premium subscription to Peacock for Big Ten Games? Yes, at least you need a Premium subscription to access Big Ten -matches on Peacock for a monthly fee of $ 10.99 or an annual fee for $ 109.99. What is Peacock? Peacock is the exclusive streaming service of NBC and one of the networks included in the Big Ten Media Rights Deal in 2022. Peacock has the rights of eight Big Ten matches from 2023-29. OHIO State schedule 2025: TV channels, dates, starting times August 30: Ohio State 14, Texas 7

September 6: Ohio State 70, Grambling State 0

September 13: vs. Ohio, 7 pm,Peacock

September 27: In Washington, TBA

October 4: vs. Minnesota, TBA

October 11: In Illinois, TBA

October 18: In Wisconsin, TBA

November 1: vs. Penn State, TBA

November 8: In Purdue, TBA

November 15: vs. UCLA, TBA

November 22: vs. Rutgers, TBA

November 29: In Michigan, TBA

