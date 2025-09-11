Mike Fried 91 was named the 14th head coach in program history on 26 June. After 13 seasons, Fried returns to Brown as head coach of the tennis programs for men and women in Wesleyan.

Fried led the tennis programs for men and women from the Wesleyan men to unprecedented success. This included the first NCAA championship of the university in 2019 and the national second place for the women's program in 2021 and 2024. In 2025 the Wesleyan-Lady team went on to the NCAA Elite Eight.

Fried left Wesleyan as the winning coach in the tennis history of ladies with 179 victories and the second most victories in the tennis history of Wesleyan men with 109. Fried led the ladies team to four 20-win seasons, the only 20-winning seasons in the program history.

In 2019 he became one of only two coaches who were named the ITA coach of the year for both men (2017) and ladies (2019) teams.

Fried supplied nine recruitment classes that have been in the top 10 at the national level for the past 10 years, including the second best men's tennis class of the Nation (2018) and the best recruitment class in the country for women (2019). He coached 71 All-Nescac artists and 48 All-Americans during his 13-year term of office in Wesleyan.

During his gaming career at College Hill, Fried was a four -year -old starter, a double captain and a number 1 singles and double player.