



It all comes down to this! The champion match will be a rematch of the last two teams of 2024. You can see it happen on September 13 in East Moline.

East Moline, ill. The Cricket club for quad cities Will Cap are 28th season on Saturday with a championship match between last year finalists the KMG Bulls and Yash Indians. The club, consisting of around 130 members in seven teams, played nearly 60 games since the season started in May. Cricket is always fun for us, said club member Amit Tiwari. We wait a whole year for the summer to start, and we play with all our hearts. It is so much better that we have a land and a facility thanks to the city and everyone who makes it happen. The KMG Bulls are defensive champions, but Tiwari said his team is ready to fight for the trophy. In the end it is a performance -based game, he said. The one who does the best on the ground tomorrow will lift the cup. The championship trophy is a rotating price that changes owner every year. Club member Gaurav Chaudary, who plays for the Bulls, said that the season has been competitive from start to finish. We had registered around 130 players and seven different teams played nearly 60 games to reach this phase, he said. The club also organizes children's clinics every summer to teach the sports fundamentals. Towards the end of the season they are really good and enjoy it a lot, Tiwari said. Cricket, the world's second most popular sport with more than 2 billion fans, is played between two teams of 11 players. Competitions often take a few hours, but organizers say that new spectators usually find the game easy to follow. Some of our friends jump in just to check it, Tiwari said. They understand it because it has a very good relativity with baseball and they start to enjoy it. Saturday championship match takes place in East Moline. The public is welcome to be present. For information about the cricket club of Quad Cities or how you can join the following season, visit the club's website. Coordinate to the current from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays to catch live interviews that influence you, your family and your hometown and all the largest headlines of the day.

