Kansas State Football: time to set up or remain silent

The 2025 Vintage of Wildcats takes the field in a few short hours in a competition that will determine the course for the rest of the season.

I spent the first few games making apologies for this team because of the Ireland trip. I still think that the sale of a rivalry game and the complete blow -up of your planned schedule was the athletic departmental practice, but it is time for this team to turn or remain silent.

We all heard the hype enter the season. At one point I was the conductor of the hype band and said that I said crazy things, such as the window of opportunities is open to Kansas State and other such nonsense. I bought the skill and speed on this roster. I bought the show from Avery and Dylan. I bought the defensive depth. I thought this would be a magical season for the Wildcats. I thought you might see how much the athletic department Chris Klieman would like to keep this season out of season, because I expected Kansas State to be so good.

What I did not expect was that this team lost its identity. I saw all the speed and skills, and I assumed that the power and toughness were still there because that Kansas is identity. In boxing, I wanted the wildcats to have more knockout power to go along with their mean Jab and body recordings. Now, instead of throwing Jabs, this team wings in power punches from outside and hopes to connect them. At some point this program dictated under Chris Klieman the conditions of each game. If you would beat Kansas State, you would have to beat them in their own game.

Now I'm not sure what that game is. According to Pff, the worst aspect of the Kansas State team, on either side of the ball, is blocking. That's wild for me. That is not how this coaching staff wins football matches, and it is a huge red flag. When you get away from the most important building blocks of a program, things can become bad. I'm not sure if this coaching staff knows how this selection can best be used, although it is the most talented on paper. In theory, this schedule is best something that this coaching staff is particularly good at coaching.

I saw this team seeing the field three times this season, and I still don't know for sure what they want to do on both sides of the ball. I doubt that this coaching staff expected to lose Dylan Edwards about the first offensive game of week 0 (although the word on the street is that he will be back for this game) or that their enormous time and resources investment in Lincoln Cure Lake would yield than zero snaps through the first three games, but that is even more reason to get your Steerte heart. I thought Kansas State could turn around with the switch, and their Run game would appear, but that was not the case. The blocking is uninspired and the running has fallen at the first contact. Avery refuses to stop and run the ball when the opportunities arise, and Matt Wells seems to be a Quarterback -Run -Game -Skeptic.

I thought Avery would be a Breakout College Football star, but I didn't see there outside the last ride against North Dakota. He went from the best athlete on the field, according to coach Klieman, to an average pocket passer that relies on the talent around him to get the job done. I understand that the coaching staff tried to save his run for later, but it is the fourth game of the season, and it looks late. Kansas State needs Avery Johnson to be an Elite Quarterback, and he is not that if his team is more concerned about his injuries status than winning competitions.

From my perspective I see too much thinking of the sidelines and thinking too much on the field. Instead of coming out and winning the game with effort and determination mixed with sufficient athletes to get the job done, this team comes out and tries to violate the opponent. It is too smart in half. For the first time in the Klieman era, Kansas State looks passive, uncertain and plays tight. I would say that the most common emotion I have seen from this team is frustration. They are not angry that they lose; They are frustrated that the other team will not let them win. It seems that everyone thinks that winning a football match should be easy.

I have been difficult in the violation, because that is clear where Kansas State decided to spend his money out of season this season, but the defense did not cover itself in glory either. I have hyped the depth of the defensive lines, but perhaps I should have been more concerned about their quality. Having 6-8 on average to slightly above-average defensive rulers is not good that they do not have one man you can trust to get the job done in the crunch. There is sufficient opportunity for someone to defend and make a play, and that I still have to see it. You can talk about everything you want about schedule and coaching, but in the end the defense must find a way to get the other team on the ground in time. They did not do this if it matters the most.

It doesn't matter what Arizona is doing tonight. It doesn't matter how they stand in line or who they stand in line if Kansas State does not play as a Kansas State team. That means establishing the run, touching a number of timely fits and playing a swarm, enthusiastic defense brand that can occasionally overwhelm an opponent with energy and crowds. Until I see some signs of life from the attacking and defensive line, the other team is almost irrelevant, and that is what I am looking for tonight.

This is not an example, it is a plea.

Kansas State, please start playing football such as Kansas State. There are plenty of generic university football teams in this world; You have an identity.

At the moment this team looks like Kansas in purple uniforms. That has to end tonight.

