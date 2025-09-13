IPL chairman Arun Dhumal: Strong Talent Pool will improve the franchise-based competitions in India

At Sportstars Business of Sports Summit on the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, the spotlight noticed how Indias huge talent pool has formed the competitions of the country, where cricket is at the forefront and other sports that want to catch up.

Arun Dhumal, chairman of the Indian Premier League, set the tone by tracing the roots of the tournaments back to the seminal cricket moment of India. We think of the IPL from 2008. I think the World Cup victory of 1983 was the transforming event that led to the forward integration of players. We had Kapil Dev, then Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and now Shubman Gill. That power went on, and the kind of leadership that the BCCi had happened, he said during a panel discussion entitled India in his own competition how India forms the global sport, moderated by KC Vijaya Kumar, sports editor, the Hindu.

For Dhumal is the IPLS force in the conveyor belt of Domestic Talent. The BCCI organizes more than 2,000 competitions a year, leading to the strong Pole. That is what other sports should do, creating that talent pool, he noticed.

Anupam Goswami, business head of Mashal Sport and League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League, underlined that the challenge for other sports is to scale up competing structures. The amount of competition, when you as a company go into competitions, is the challenge to scale up on the ground. My sport must be less than a tenth in terms of competition at the ground level; That is the same with almost every other sport, he said. The scale must go up. The fans must be aimed at. The level of competition, it must be best that the sport offers. And then it must come together in terms of administration.

For the NBA in India, the focus is firmly on feeding the base. Rajah Chaudary, Head of Strategy, Asia Pac & Country Head, India at NBA, pointed out that although basketball is popular in schools, the absence of a professional path has been an obstacle. We are in a very different situation than most other sports. The NBA is niche, but basketball is not, at least in India. It is popular at school level. Unfortunately we have not had any sustainable competition in the country. Grassroots is therefore crucial. That is our focus. We want 13-14 year olds to pick up a basketball, he said.

Vita Dani (co -owner, Chennaiyin FC, chairman – ultimate table tennis and promoter, Dani Sports Foundation) weighs. | Photocredit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap Vita Dani (co -owner, Chennaiyin FC, chairman – ultimate table tennis and promoter, Dani Sports Foundation) weighs. | Photocredit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Vita Dani, chairman of ultimate table tennis and co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, emphasized an additional perspective and emphasized that the growth of Indian sport depends on collective strength instead of competition between disciplines. To be successful, multiple sports must co -exist. We don't have to compete. The new generation must be involved in a sport, every sport. That is the only way to create talent. It is not just a top-down approach that puts the competitions on the table. Cricket is a success because it is rooted in the community. If we can do that with other sports, we become a sporty nation.

Make the sport better

Rajah Chaudary (Head of Strategy, Asia Pacific & Country Head – India, NBA) believes that the rise of international players in the NBA not only propelled the competition, but also the competition all over the world. | Photocredit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap Rajah Chaudary (Head of Strategy, Asia Pacific & Country Head – India, NBA) believes that the rise of international players in the NBA not only propelled the competition, but also the competition all over the world. | Photocredit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

An established sports competition also often leads to better competition, even at international level. When we started the UTT six years ago, we only had two players in the top 100. Today we have 13. And this is just one person's effort. If we do this throughout the country with several stakeholders, we would talk much more about success and talent, Dani said.

Chaudary and Goswami pointed to cases of improving their respective sports.

For PKL, the challenge was to stimulate the growth of sport. Our strength was that Kabaddi was a medals in Asian games. When Iran defeated India at the Asian Games in 2018, many said it was due to PKL. Iran has many players in our competition. The fundamental aspect of a competition is to have the best that the sport has to offer. PKL did that and influenced the quality of players, Goswami said.

Chaudary emphasized how the rise of international players in the NBA not only propelled the competition but the game around the world. The rest of the world has overtaken the NBA, the WNBA and the international level. The US used to be so dominant, which can be tied back to the NBA. Twenty-five percent of the NBA is now international players compared to 20-30 years ago, said Chaudary.

Building fan bases

A by-product of flowering franchise-based competitions is vibrant fan bases that support their teams, and ultimately the sport, with passion. IPL leads the race here. I compliment all the franchises for their fan bases. The turnout in the stadium about the seasons were great. You could go to a game in Delhi and see people wear yellow. These icons were made because of the passion they have shown on the field, and the franchises have done well to hold that, Dhumal said.

Chennai fans are the best. It doesn't matter what the sport is, it is a fan base made with regional affinity, and it will stay that way. The stronger the franchise, the stronger the fan base. That is the way forward. When we started in football, I saw no football culture in Tamil Nadu. But over time we were able to make a fan base, Dani added.

Playcom -Sponsors

State partners: Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (sdat) | Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation | Government of Uttar Pradesh | Government of Punjab | Odisha Associate partners: ONCC | Indianoil Havas Play | Stem Gaming Partner: Zupee Studio Adrenaline partner: JK Tyre Motorsport Partners: Great Sportstech | Cricviz | Somaiya Vidyavihar University (KJ Somaiya Institute of Management) Center for Sports Science and Analytics (Cessa), Iit Madras | Gallant Sports & Infra Ltd | Stag Global | Sporting India Indias Sports Directory Nutrition partner: the whole truth Talent partner: iOS Sports & Entertainment Temporary partner: NDTV 24×7 PR Partner: Wordwork Communications Consulting Industrial partner: Sportscom

Published on September 12, 2025