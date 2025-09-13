Sports
India against Pakistan on TV 2025 | Asia Cup -Canal and Livestream
India and Pakistan renew their rivalry on Sunday while the two cricket -heavy weights meet in the VAE for their Asia Cup Group A Showdown.
It is the competition that fans of both parties and the neutral first sought when the full schedule of the T20 tournament was confirmed in July. One that simply means more than all others.
India are the defending champion after claiming an eighth cup title in 2023 and has made a stunning start of their defense bowling from the Vae -Gastheren for 57 and then haunting the runs in just 4.3 overs.
Pakistan has not defeated their fierce rivals since 2022 and lost by six wickets the last time they met, in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. They will enter the tournament on the back of a victory in Tri series against Afghanistan and the VAE, but will have to increase their levels if they win the Asia Cup for the third time.
Despite the calls to be postponed because of political unrest, the game has been given the green light to continue, so that we could have a different classic on Sunday.
Radiotimes.com Bring the full schedule and the details about how you can view India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.
How you can watch India against Pakistan on TV
India against Pakistan will be shown live TNT Sports 1 of 3:15 pm on Sunday, September 14.
There are several ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT -wide tape, you can add TNT sports to your existing contract from just 18 per month. You can add the large sports package for 40 per month, including all TNT sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a pass now.
You can also access TNT Sports via Discovery+ and stream directly to your Smart TV.
India v Pakistan Livestream Online
You can view the match on TNT -Sport via Discovery+ Premium Monthly Pass Without registering for a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream competitions on various devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the Discovery+ app.
Discovery+ is the new streaming house of TNT Sports, which shows events, including Live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Read more here: Discoveryplus.com
View more of our cover or visit our And To find out what's going on. Listen to for more TV -Records and reviews .
|
