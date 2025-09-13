Summary: Tennis opens the season strong on Friday at Bloomsburg's Dynamic Duos





The Tennis team of Shaippensburg University team started on Friday afternoon with 2025-26 season in Bloomsburg by participating in the “Dynamic Duos” tournament in the Burt Reese Tennis Center. The competition contained combinations of schools in a liquid format. The “Dynamic Duos” first played a double match and then the four competitors broke out in Singles play. If it reached a point where a duo outcome was decided (that is, a duo from a school won the Doubles match and won the first singles match), the remaining singles match was played with FAST-4 score. Two of SU's “dynamic duos” came to the fore. The Raiders won five singles matches and two of the four double matches over the different flights. An important highlight of the day took place in the top flight, where Corinne Markovich Let the first set of her singles match fall to West Liberty 0-6 before gathering to take the second set, 6-2, and finally the game after placing an 11-9 lead in the Tiebreker. Su had two duos in the second flight. Rachel Gallagher And Brinley Orris won their “Dynamic Duo” by winning Doubles against their opponents of Daemen, 6-2, and Orris claimed a singles victory with scores of 6-4 and 6-2. Also in the second flight, Jade Miller won a Fast4 singles match against an opponent from Bloomsburg, 4-1, 4-2. Taylor Maguire And Opening won their match in the third flight with a clean sweep from their opponents from West Liberty. After placing a 6-1 double winning victory, Maguire won her singles match 6-4, 6-2, while Kalist placed a 4-0, 4-0 Sweep in a fast4 match. Competition resumes on Saturday at 9.30 am in Bloomsburg. Flight one

Corinne Markovich And Samhitha Koganti Lost their double match to West Liberty, 4-6.

Markovich won her singles match against West Liberty, 0-6, 6-2, 11-9

Koganti lost in singles from her opponent of West Liberty, 3-6, 1-6 Flight two

Yasmin De Meyer And Jade Miller Lost their double match for Bloomsburg, 0-6

De Meyer lost in Singles to her opponent of Bloomsburg, 0-6, 2-6

Miller won her singles match against Bloomsburg, 4-1, 4-2 Rachel Gallagher And Brinley Orris Won their double match against Daemen, 6-2.

Gallagher lost in singles from her opponent of Daemen, 2-6, 4-6

Orris won her singles match against Daemen, 6-4, 6-2 Flight three

Taylor Maguire And Opening Won their Doubles match against West Liberty, 6-1

Maguire won her singles match against West Liberty, 6-4, 6-2

Kalist won her singles match against West Liberty, 4-0, 4-0

